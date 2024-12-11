Ive installed an upgraded ethernet Access Point ( repurposed HG659b) to replace the aged TG582n I was using ( was only 100mbit, now I get the full 300 in the gaming room yay). This AP connects to the main Router (192.168.1.254) via ethernet and has DHCP turned off for IP4 and 6, and has a fixed IP of 192.168.1.253. Router assignable address range is up to 192.168.1.252, so no conflict. So far, so simple...

Both my Win 10 and my wifes Win 11 box happily connected to the internet via the old AP which was set up exactly the same as the new AP. With the new AP, mine connects fine, but hers wont. Note all connections are cable, wireless is disabled at the new AP.

The Win 11 box can see both 192.168.1.254 and 192.168.253 because it can access the routers and enter setup pages via browser. It cant 'see' the internet connection though , and when trying to access internet pages throws up an error "the network you are using may require you to visit its login page" , and then opens a second browser tab asking me to log in. Logging in does not facilitate internet access.

Can anyone shed light on why this is so please, and how to remedy ? Googling leads me to a 'captive portal ' explanation which makes no sense to me.

Cheers !