New Access Point - Win10 machine connects to internet, Win 11 machine wont ?
bsquad

Wannabe Geek
#318062 11-Dec-2024 14:42
Ive installed an upgraded ethernet Access Point ( repurposed HG659b) to replace the aged TG582n I was using ( was only 100mbit, now I get the full 300 in the gaming room yay). This AP connects to the main Router (192.168.1.254) via ethernet and has DHCP turned off for IP4 and 6, and has a fixed IP of 192.168.1.253. Router assignable address range is up to 192.168.1.252, so no conflict. So far, so simple...

 

Both my Win 10 and my wifes Win 11 box happily connected to the internet via the old AP which was set up exactly the same as the new AP. With the new AP, mine connects fine, but hers wont. Note all connections are cable, wireless is disabled at the new AP.

 

The Win 11 box can see both 192.168.1.254 and 192.168.253 because it can access the routers and enter setup pages via browser. It cant 'see' the internet connection though , and when trying to access internet pages throws up an error "the network you are using may require you to visit its login page" , and then opens a second browser tab asking me to log in. Logging in does not facilitate internet access.

 

Can anyone shed light on why this is so please, and how to remedy ?  Googling leads me to a 'captive portal ' explanation which makes no sense to me.

 

Cheers !

 1 | 2
SpartanVXL
Uber Geek
  #3319327 11-Dec-2024 16:51
As far as know the hg659 doesn’t have captive portal, which means something else is interfering with it.

Try with a linux boot drive, if it works then it’s windows 11 thats the problem.



shrub
Ultimate Geek
  #3319329 11-Dec-2024 16:59
Have you tried changing to fixed IP and DNS settings on the win 11 machine? This would rule out a DHCP issue.

bsquad

Wannabe Geek
  #3319330 11-Dec-2024 17:05
SpartanVXL: As far as know the hg659 doesn’t have captive portal, which means something else is interfering with it.

Try with a linux boot drive, if it works then it’s windows 11 thats the problem.

 

When i plug the old AP back in the win 11 box works just fine. It just wont see internet with the newer AP. Downloading and Rufus burning a linux iso now. I suspect it IS win 11 thats the issue...but why ?



djtOtago
Uber Geek
  #3319331 11-Dec-2024 17:07
bsquad:

 

<snip>

 

 Note all connections are cable, wireless is disabled at the new AP.

 

<snip>

 

 

If wireless is disabled, then you are basically using it as a network switch, not an AP. Might just be easier to actually use a network switch.
Something like https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1007/TP-Link-TL-SG1005D-5-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch would do.

bsquad

Wannabe Geek
  #3319332 11-Dec-2024 17:09
shrub:

 

Have you tried changing to fixed IP and DNS settings on the win 11 machine? This would rule out a DHCP issue.

 

 

The win 11 box can see all connected devices to the entire network (including itself) on the main router, and there are no IP conflicts. I can try it with a 200 range ip, shouldnt conflict as all other connected devices are <100 in the range. I have rebooted it several times, that would refresh the dynamically allocated IP also?

bsquad

Wannabe Geek
  #3319336 11-Dec-2024 17:16
djtOtago:

 

bsquad:

 

<snip>

 

 Note all connections are cable, wireless is disabled at the new AP.

 

<snip>

 

 

If wireless is disabled, then you are basically using it as a network switch, not an AP. Might just be easier to actually use a network switch.
Something like https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1007/TP-Link-TL-SG1005D-5-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch would do.

 

 

Correct, but rationale is that its free and brand new unused in the cupboard for some time. Literally took me 5 mins to plug in and disable DHCP/ set static IP and hey presto instant working perfect and 3 x faster download speed with the Win 10 box. If i cant do it with the Win 11 box then a cheapo switch might have to be the go !

richms
Uber Geek
  #3319337 11-Dec-2024 17:24
bsquad:

 

Correct, but rationale is that its free and brand new unused in the cupboard for some time. Literally took me 5 mins to plug in and disable DHCP/ set static IP and hey presto instant working perfect and 3 x faster download speed with the Win 10 box. If i cant do it with the Win 11 box then a cheapo switch might have to be the go !

 

 

Not really, because that switch has a CPU in the middle of its passing of packets. If its anything like the broken as old netcomms as a switch it could be the source of all the problems and when an actual gigabit switch is cheaper than a meal at maccas there is little reason to keep using wrong gear for the job.




bsquad

Wannabe Geek
  #3319342 11-Dec-2024 18:56
Some success. Booting from a Ubuntu stick , the Win 11 box happily connects to the internet with the newer AP/switch ( also checked the old one and that works with Ubuntu also). To me , this means (a)theres nothing wrong with the network hardware or setup (b) Windows 11 box hardware is OK . This means theres something in the default network settings (ive made no changes)in Win 11 that causes it not to see the internet despite being able to see the network. i don't understand what that could be however.

TwoSeven
Uber Geek
  #3319344 11-Dec-2024 19:04
Just on your last post - some suggestions.  A couple of commands that might help if not already done.

 

ipconfig /flushdns to also clear any old dns setting out as well.

 

ipconfig /all  to see what the 'default router' value is set to, also what the DNS values are (compare to a working machine).  Also, if not using a static IP, then DHCP enabled should be yes, and DHCP Server might have an address of I guess the original router

 

 

 

 




bsquad

Wannabe Geek
  #3319345 11-Dec-2024 19:18
TwoSeven:

 

Just on your last post - some suggestions.  A couple of commands that might help if not already done.

 

ipconfig /flushdns to also clear any old dns setting out as well.

 

ipconfig /all  to see what the 'default router' value is set to, also what the DNS values are (compare to a working machine).  Also, if not using a static IP, then DHCP enabled should be yes, and DHCP Server might have an address of I guess the original router

 

 

No success flushing DNS cache. 

 

Its the same on both machines with the exception of the IP address .

 

Main router IP is 192.168.1.254 . Switch IP is static to 192.168.1.253. Main router is set to DHCP on (range .60 to .252), switch is DHCP off. Ethernet adapters in both machines set to DHCP and both network adapters are set to Gateway + DHCP server +DNS server = 192.168.1.254. 

 

Windows IP Configuration

 

   Host Name . . . . . . . . . . . . : Squad
   Primary Dns Suffix  . . . . . . . :
   Node Type . . . . . . . . . . . . : Hybrid
   IP Routing Enabled. . . . . . . . : No
   WINS Proxy Enabled. . . . . . . . : No
   DNS Suffix Search List. . . . . . : home

 

Ethernet adapter Ethernet:

 

   Connection-specific DNS Suffix  . : home
   Description . . . . . . . . . . . : Realtek Gaming GbE Family Controller
   Physical Address. . . . . . . . . : B4-2E-99-C1-90-1F
   DHCP Enabled. . . . . . . . . . . : Yes
   Autoconfiguration Enabled . . . . : Yes
   IPv6 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : fd1c:7f2c:97fc:6100:36d0:431f:c387:11c7(Preferred)
   Temporary IPv6 Address. . . . . . : fd1c:7f2c:97fc:6100:a903:7e54:fb12:c14f(Preferred)
   Link-local IPv6 Address . . . . . : fe80::4872:94e2:4e9a:6aa8%17(Preferred)
   IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.77(Preferred)
   Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.0
   Lease Obtained. . . . . . . . . . : Wednesday, 11 December 2024 5:23:03 AM
   Lease Expires . . . . . . . . . . : Thursday, 12 December 2024 5:41:38 AM
   Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.254
   DHCP Server . . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.254
   DHCPv6 IAID . . . . . . . . . . . : 263466649
   DHCPv6 Client DUID. . . . . . . . : 00-01-00-01-25-DB-FC-5E-B4-2E-99-C1-90-1F
   DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.254
   NetBIOS over Tcpip. . . . . . . . : Enabled

nzkc
Uber Geek
  #3319440 12-Dec-2024 07:53
Is the Wifi set to "Private" on the PC?
See: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/make-a-wi-fi-network-public-or-private-in-windows-0460117d-8d3e-a7ac-f003-7a0da607448d

 

Update: Probably not that - sorry was thinking you could access the internet but not other devices but see its the other way around. Sounds like a proxy thing (maybe a browser adblocker type plugin). Not got some VPN on there do you?

CYaBro
Uber Geek
  #3319449 12-Dec-2024 08:28
Try ping google.co.nz and 1.1.1.1.
Either of those work?




trig42
Uber Geek
  #3319464 12-Dec-2024 09:31
Try disabling IPv6 in the network adaptor on the Win11 machine.

bsquad

Wannabe Geek
  #3319473 12-Dec-2024 09:53
I played around with switching on/off a bunch of settings in windows security and firewall last night and swapped out the cable just in case. I also looked at chrome privacy and security settings ( made 1 change which I did not revert, and that was change secure DNS provider from ' OS default' to Google public DNS).I did get internet somehow briefly but on a reboot back to staus quo. When i finally gave up, im certain any changes were reverted to where the were originally except google DNS in chrome.  Ive just switched it on again this AM, and the systray icon shows internet access - what ?!

 

When i now try to open facebook for example, it throws an error msg " This site cant be reached , facebook server IP address could not be found. Check proxy , firewall and secureDNS config,  DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_BAD_SECURE_CONFIG  "

 

It currently pings 1.1.1.1 but wont open any web pages without the above msg.

 

Thank you to all for your input so far on this. I understand this a bit ' square peg round hole' , but there is no reason this router shouldnt work as a switch. i realise going out and buying a cheap switch would likely resolve it, but I came here hoping the considerable technical capabilities of forum members might be able to assist resolution and thus far the input is much appreciated. I'm also somewhat of a networking novice and this is further a learning exercise .

 

 

SpartanVXL
Uber Geek
  #3319476 12-Dec-2024 09:57
I still think it’s windows 11 shenanigans. If it’s prompting for captive portal when there is none, it won’t work. Could try a new user and see if theres any difference, but with the linux boot it’s pretty clear it’s not the hg659 or other hardware. Are you using DNS other than ISP provided?

Theres a post by someone in meraki with similar issues when upgrading their machines to win11, no solution however.

https://community.meraki.com/t5/Wireless/Meraki-wireless-asking-for-splash-auth-on-some-Windows-11-pc-s/m-p/196176

1 | 2








