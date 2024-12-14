Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Troubleshooting: Changed ISP and to a faster plan that it feels slower
atpno1

9 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


#318089 14-Dec-2024 10:01

Have I done something stupid? 😬

 

Last week I changed our ISP from OneNZ to Contact when OneNZ increased the price of their 300/100 plan to the same as what I could get the 900/500 Contact plan for. So I changed from OneNZ 300/100 to Contact 900/500. I'll admit I never had any issues with our OneNZ broadband, I was just a bit annoyed at the price change. 

 

Things didn't get off to a great start with Contact when they connected me a week earlier than requested, and on ONT2 rather than ONT1 which meant I then had to notify OneNZ to cancel our plan (with a 30 day notice period!!). 

 

Anyway once changing the connection over and following contact's instructions for modem settings (from memory no changes were needed) it theoretically is working but the new connection FEELS slower and I'm having disconnection issues.

 

On speedtest the speeds and latency are as they should be (both on Wifi and cable). 

 

For wired connections (i.e TV and Desktop) there doesn't seem to be any issues. On my phone (S24 Ultra) and laptop youtube buffers every now and again (never happened previously) and images/videos take longer to load (previously instantly). On my phone the NZHerald app specifically fails to load more often than it does load (stating no internet connection when there clearly is) and images on reddit etc often just won't load. Similar deal with social media apps. It FEELS far worse on my phone than the laptop. My Dyson fan which can be controlled via wifi now has connection issues more often than it's connected, same with my wifi baby monitor. 

 

I made zero change to my wifi setup when changing ISPs. Literally the only thing I did was plug the ONT1 cable into ONT2. I'm using the OG Vodafone Ultra Hub router, just as a router, and 2x DECO X20s for mesh wifi (in access point mode). 

 

I've obviously tried turning everything off and on etc - no difference. I wondered whether it was a router issue (it's old, was considering getting a new one anyway) but it feels like it's more of a wifi issue. Like I said, had no issues whatsoever prior to switching ISPs. 

 

I'm not very techno savvy so hopefully the above makes sense. Any thoughts? Is this just me having done something stupid by switching from an ISP I had no issues with...??!!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Jase2985
13513 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5942

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3320387 14-Dec-2024 10:06
Send private message

whats DNS servers are you using?

 

 



djtOtago
1169 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 600


  #3320399 14-Dec-2024 10:48
Send private message

Double check your Deco X20 are still in Access point mode. A neighbour had Wi-Fi issues when changing from One to another isp. Turned out his One supplied Decos changed to Router mode for some spooky reason. If it was me, I would reset the Decos and set them up again.

atpno1

9 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3320436 14-Dec-2024 13:30

Jase2985:

 

whats DNS servers are you using?

 

 

 

 

I've not fiddled with anything - Automatic/DHCP is what my devices are showing...is this something I should change?



atpno1

9 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3320438 14-Dec-2024 13:33

djtOtago:

 

Double check your Deco X20 are still in Access point mode. A neighbour had Wi-Fi issues when changing from One to another isp. Turned out his One supplied Decos changed to Router mode for some spooky reason. If it was me, I would reset the Decos and set them up again.

 

 

Thank you - It was still in AP mode but I've just given this a go anyway and sadly no result 😔

Asteros
340 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 164


  #3320439 14-Dec-2024 13:44
Send private message

Can you ditch the oid Ultrahub and let the Deco route traffic?

Mehrts
1080 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 933

Trusted

  #3320441 14-Dec-2024 13:53
Send private message

Did you ask OneNZ if they could price match with Contact? You never know, they could have offered you a bit of a deal for no extra effort, especially since you were happy with the service performance.

scuwp
3900 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2471


  #3320455 14-Dec-2024 14:47
Send private message

Asteros:

 

Can you ditch the oid Ultrahub and let the Deco route traffic?

 

 

This fixed my problems.  Had it set up as per ISP instructions as OMT>Ultrahub>Deco.  No end of problems.  I happened across a CSR that didn't toe the company line who said just get rid of the hub and plug the Deco in.  Instantly things got much better.  Didn't have to touch the Deco settings, apparently they have a reasonable auto configuration built is.   




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Jase2985
13513 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5942

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3320462 14-Dec-2024 15:19
Send private message

atpno1:

 

Jase2985:

 

whats DNS servers are you using?

 

 

 

 

I've not fiddled with anything - Automatic/DHCP is what my devices are showing...is this something I should change?

 

 

that didnt answer the question, what are the IP addresses of the servers you are using. 

atpno1

9 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3320692 15-Dec-2024 10:49

Asteros:

 

Can you ditch the oid Ultrahub and let the Deco route traffic?

 

 

This worked!! Thank you! Due to the location of the access point I'll need to get another Deco unit but no biggie.

 

Thank you!!

atpno1

9 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3320695 15-Dec-2024 10:52

Mehrts:

 

Did you ask OneNZ if they could price match with Contact? You never know, they could have offered you a bit of a deal for no extra effort, especially since you were happy with the service performance.

 

 

I did, they said no. They also then tried to sell me a new mobile plan that was half the price of my current one with them (with almost the same data etc) and we got halfway through the process before they said actually the deal was only for new customers or those on prepay...so off to Kogan I went..!

atpno1

9 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3320697 15-Dec-2024 10:53

scuwp:

 

Asteros:

 

Can you ditch the oid Ultrahub and let the Deco route traffic?

 

 

This fixed my problems.  Had it set up as per ISP instructions as OMT>Ultrahub>Deco.  No end of problems.  I happened across a CSR that didn't toe the company line who said just get rid of the hub and plug the Deco in.  Instantly things got much better.  Didn't have to touch the Deco settings, apparently they have a reasonable auto configuration built is.   

 

 

This fixed my problems too...didn't have to touch the Deco settings and now it's working great!!

atpno1

9 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3320699 15-Dec-2024 10:57

Jase2985:

 

that didnt answer the question, what are the IP addresses of the servers you are using. 

 

 

Sorry, my bad. I followed the advice above and got rid of the hub and now it's working beautifully. Probably doesn't matter now but:

 

14.1.33.1
14.1.33.20
192.168.68.1

 

is what my computer says.

 

Thank you for your help!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 