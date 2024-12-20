Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Access to remote off-grid site via Starlink
trig42

5802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#318142 20-Dec-2024 11:20
Send private message

Hi,

 

We have an off-grid bach, and would like to be able to remotely monitor a couple of things there.

 

We've just installed a decent solar array to run refrigeration and lights. It's connected to an Inverter/Solar controller and a large Lithium battery (48V, 110Ah)

 

 

 

Just throwing the idea around that we'd like remote to check the solar controller and inverter, and maybe a couple of IP cameras.

 

Starlink is the only option for decent net connection - 4G is patchy at best and there is no hope of a fibre ever running there.

 

 

 

Question is: assuming we want to outlay the money for a Starlink Mini, what's the best way of remotely accessing IP cameras and the controller's interface over this connection. Starlink will be a CG-NAT connection.

 

 

 

Dynamic DNS on a router, put the Starlink into a bridge mode (can they even do that)?

 

Something like Agilicus (would need the Agilicus connector installed on something - a low power PC, RaspPi or OpenWRT router. I don't have any experience with the last 2, but would be happy to play on a RPi - they're cheap enough.

 

Something else - WWYD?

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13732 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3322673 20-Dec-2024 11:40
Send private message

If putting a PC in place, then something like Tailscale would work. Wouldnt even need the dynamic DNS. 

 

I use Tailscale to access my home devices when I'm out and out/work.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 



coffeebaron
6221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3322731 20-Dec-2024 13:08
Send private message

Yeah either something that can talk back to allow you to connect in due to CGNAT, or speed more $$ and get their entry level (40GB priorty + unlimited) business plan with public IP.  I suggest not the mini if you want plan flexibilty, and I'm not sure if you can put the mini into bypass mode.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

trig42

5802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3322739 20-Dec-2024 13:48
Send private message

coffeebaron:

 

Yeah either something that can talk back to allow you to connect in due to CGNAT, or speed more $$ and get their entry level (40GB priorty + unlimited) business plan with public IP.  I suggest not the mini if you want plan flexibilty, and I'm not sure if you can put the mini into bypass mode.

 

 

 


Thanks,

 

 

 

From what I've read, Bypass does work on the Mini.

 

Reason for the mini, is the lower power usage. Every Watt counts ;)

 

 



cyril7
9054 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3322825 20-Dec-2024 15:33
Send private message

Hi I use a small mikrotik router with wire guard, or you could set it up with tailscale. I have my wire guard tunnels terminate back to a cloud router in vultr and I can access assets from there.

PM me if you want to discuss more.

Cyril

Dynamic
3841 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3322838 20-Dec-2024 16:22
Send private message

Cloud-native cameras like the Tapo series that I use may be your best bet.  No static IP address or router pinholes are required.  For these cameras the storage is local and optionally you can upload footage of any detected movement to their cloud for an annual charge.  If there was a power outage on site for any reason, the cloud storage would let you see any movement within view before the power went out even though the camera itself is no longer accessible.

 

Pointing one of these inexpensive cameras at the solar controller if it has an LCD may be a sufficient solution.  Alternatively, a low powered device like the Raspberry Pi (as already mentioned above) may be able to read the information you want from the controller and email it to you periodically, again so you don't need to reach into the network to access it.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

nedkelly
656 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3322842 20-Dec-2024 16:40
Send private message

I wholeheartedly throw my support behind Tailscale, I've got mine running on a Raspberry Pi 2 W on Wi-Fi, works amazing behind CG-NAT, just had to make sure to advertise my IP range after setting it up, then worked perfectly.

JemS
42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3322859 20-Dec-2024 17:23
Send private message

I use cloudflare and cloudflared. It works very well once set up.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
raytaylor
4011 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3323208 22-Dec-2024 14:54
Send private message

48v 110ah with cameras and a switched-off-fridge wouldnt give you much runtime with a starlink mini - they consume a lot of power. 
Between 45-110 watts for the starlink alone. 

 

Two or three days of overcast would have the battery run flat. 

 

If there is a local isp you could connect to, their typical radio equipment uses about 8-10 watts and a cellular 4g connection would be less than 12 watts. 

 

If its just remote access to the cameras you need, you could enable p2p mode in the NVR recorder (all main brands of camera system have this) and that will do the job of connecting it to an app. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

trig42

5802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3323220 22-Dec-2024 15:00
Send private message

raytaylor:

 

48v 110ah with cameras and a switched-off-fridge wouldnt give you much runtime with a starlink mini - they consume a lot of power. 
Between 45-110 watts for the starlink alone. 

 

Two or three days of overcast would have the battery run flat. 

 

If there is a local isp you could connect to, their typical radio equipment uses about 8-10 watts and a cellular 4g connection would be less than 12 watts. 

 

If it's just remote access to the cameras you need, you could enable p2p mode in the NVR recorder (all main brands of camera system have this) and that will do the job of connecting it to an app. 

 

 

 

 

Thanks Ray - Starlink say the mini uses 15W idle and averages up to 40W. If it went flat, it stops. No biggie until the sun comes out again. The Panels on the roof still generate about 60-80W on a cloudy day. Sure, a sustained period of dark stormy weather will run them pretty low.

 

The controller will shut off the output before the batteries get damagingly low.

 

 

 

There's no WISPs anywhere near, and 4G is one bar at best holding your phone in the right direction with your tongue held just right.

coffeebaron
6221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3323322 22-Dec-2024 16:42
Send private message

1 bar 4G on a phone is usually sufficient to install a 4G modem with yagi antenna.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright