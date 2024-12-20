Hi,

We have an off-grid bach, and would like to be able to remotely monitor a couple of things there.

We've just installed a decent solar array to run refrigeration and lights. It's connected to an Inverter/Solar controller and a large Lithium battery (48V, 110Ah)

Just throwing the idea around that we'd like remote to check the solar controller and inverter, and maybe a couple of IP cameras.

Starlink is the only option for decent net connection - 4G is patchy at best and there is no hope of a fibre ever running there.

Question is: assuming we want to outlay the money for a Starlink Mini, what's the best way of remotely accessing IP cameras and the controller's interface over this connection. Starlink will be a CG-NAT connection.

Dynamic DNS on a router, put the Starlink into a bridge mode (can they even do that)?

Something like Agilicus (would need the Agilicus connector installed on something - a low power PC, RaspPi or OpenWRT router. I don't have any experience with the last 2, but would be happy to play on a RPi - they're cheap enough.





Something else - WWYD?