Tinkerisk: But I've never thought of using TP-Link routers or APs either.

To be honest they are the most reliable routers I have ever used for residential applications. I just wish they made a model that supported transparent bridge mode that could still call home to a cloud server and we would be using them everywhere.

They also have the most powerful wifi range out of anything we have used.

About 5 years ago, I took over another ISP and had about 280 tp-link routers to swap out to our standard cnpilot router model. In quite a few situations where we swapped out the tplink routers, we found that the customer complained of less wifi coverage in their mid-large sized houses.

I tested a few and the difference was significant.

My desire for standardisation meant that the installers had to run a data cable and install a second cnpilot so the coverage could be matched.



I'd happily recommend tp-link if anyone wants a router for a residential connection that just works.