Hi geeks. I acquired a box of ONTs left over from a massive install. Has anyone repurposed them for anything and is it even possible or are they even useful. Should just ditch them and reuse the power adapters.
I thought ONTs were the property of the LFC.
Should just ditch them and reuse the power adapters.
No. You should return them to the LFC as the owner of the hardware.
They are no use to you.
What sort of install required you to remove multiple ONT's.....
Do you have a picture or a make and model. Just to confirm we are talking about the same thing when you say you have lots of ONTs?
Good point, could just be the routers :)
What sort of install required you to remove multiple ONT's.....
At one stage the MOE was using multiple ONTs to link school buildings, weird setup but they are out there.
My work has hundreds of the things. Fibre to the desk and a 4-port ONT for each. They're not Chorus-owned though :)
My work has hundreds of the things. Fibre to the desk and a 4-port ONT for each. They're not Chorus-owned though :)
University of Otago has done the same for a couple of their buildings. Black 4-port Nokias with PoE on all the ports. Annoyingly they're not wall-mounted, so they just kind of sit on the desks (I've even seen one serving a copier just sitting on a chair placed next to it).
A few years ago I managed to "come across" an excess number of ONTs from "somewhere".
"What", I thought to myself, "shall I do with 100 ONTs that no one wants?"
Then I had an amazing idea. I thought I'd make an ONT raft out of them. So I got 8 long, thin, lightweight planks of wood and I put them into a square formation. I got the ONTs and I painstaking lashed ~80 ONTs onto the raft.
By the end of it, I had a square shape ONT raft! It looked just like this, but ONTs instead of milk cartons:
I was so happy with my hard work! It'd taken me about 2 weeks to finish up and get ready for sailing, but I'd done it.
The big day arrived! Everyone gathered around, a few people asked where I'd got the ONTs from but I ignored those questions.
Proudly, I pushed the ONT raft out into the sea and I hopped aboard!
It sank immediately.
So don't do that with them.
