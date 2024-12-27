A few years ago I managed to "come across" an excess number of ONTs from "somewhere".

"What", I thought to myself, "shall I do with 100 ONTs that no one wants?"

Then I had an amazing idea. I thought I'd make an ONT raft out of them. So I got 8 long, thin, lightweight planks of wood and I put them into a square formation. I got the ONTs and I painstaking lashed ~80 ONTs onto the raft.

By the end of it, I had a square shape ONT raft! It looked just like this, but ONTs instead of milk cartons:

I was so happy with my hard work! It'd taken me about 2 weeks to finish up and get ready for sailing, but I'd done it.

The big day arrived! Everyone gathered around, a few people asked where I'd got the ONTs from but I ignored those questions.

Proudly, I pushed the ONT raft out into the sea and I hopped aboard!

It sank immediately.

So don't do that with them.