Repurposing ONTs - Is it even possible?
#318212 27-Dec-2024 11:22
Hi geeks. I acquired a box of ONTs left over from a massive install. Has anyone repurposed them for anything and is it even possible or are they even useful. Should just ditch them and reuse the power adapters.

  #3324932 27-Dec-2024 11:26
  #3324938 27-Dec-2024 11:29
SubliminalHDTV:

 

 

Should just ditch them and reuse the power adapters.

 

 

 

No. You should return them to the LFC as the owner of the hardware.

 

They are no use to you.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

  #3324990 27-Dec-2024 11:52
  #3325056 27-Dec-2024 14:07
@SubliminalHDTV

 

Do you have a picture or a make and model. Just to confirm we are talking about the same thing when you say you have lots of ONTs?

  #3325063 27-Dec-2024 14:41
  #3325064 27-Dec-2024 14:51
xpd:

 

What sort of install required you to remove multiple ONT's.....

 

 

 

 

 

 

At one stage the MOE was using multiple ONTs to link school buildings, weird setup but they are out there. 

  #3325082 27-Dec-2024 16:54
My work has hundreds of the things. Fibre to the desk and a 4-port ONT for each. They're not Chorus-owned though :)



  #3325178 27-Dec-2024 21:51
Behodar:

 

My work has hundreds of the things. Fibre to the desk and a 4-port ONT for each. They're not Chorus-owned though :)

 

 

University of Otago has done the same for a couple of their buildings. Black 4-port Nokias with PoE on all the ports. Annoyingly they're not wall-mounted, so they just kind of sit on the desks (I've even seen one serving a copier just sitting on a chair placed next to it).

  #3325186 27-Dec-2024 22:09
A few years ago I managed to "come across" an excess number of ONTs from "somewhere".

 

"What", I thought to myself, "shall I do with 100 ONTs that no one wants?"

 

Then I had an amazing idea.  I thought I'd make an ONT raft out of them.  So I got 8 long, thin, lightweight planks of wood and I put them into a square formation.  I got the ONTs and I painstaking lashed ~80 ONTs onto the raft.

 

By the end of it, I had a square shape ONT raft! It looked just like this, but ONTs instead of milk cartons:

 

 

 

 

I was so happy with my hard work! It'd taken me about 2 weeks to finish up and get ready for sailing, but I'd done it.

 

The big day arrived! Everyone gathered around, a few people asked where I'd got the ONTs from but I ignored those questions.

 

Proudly, I pushed the ONT raft out into the sea and I hopped aboard! 

 

It sank immediately.

 

 

 

So don't do that with them.

  #3325212 28-Dec-2024 09:02
muppet:

 

A few years ago I managed to "come across" an excess number of ONTs from "somewhere".

 

"What", I thought to myself, "shall I do with 100 ONTs that no one wants?"

 

Then I had an amazing idea.  I thought I'd make an ONT raft out of them.  So I got 8 long, thin, lightweight planks of wood and I put them into a square formation.  I got the ONTs and I painstaking lashed ~80 ONTs onto the raft.

 

By the end of it, I had a square shape ONT raft! It looked just like this, but ONTs instead of milk cartons:

 

 

 

 

I was so happy with my hard work! It'd taken me about 2 weeks to finish up and get ready for sailing, but I'd done it.

 

The big day arrived! Everyone gathered around, a few people asked where I'd got the ONTs from but I ignored those questions.

 

Proudly, I pushed the ONT raft out into the sea and I hopped aboard! 

 

It sank immediately.

 

 

 

So don't do that with them.

 

 

hahaha, I’ll take things that never happened for $100.

 

 

 

 

