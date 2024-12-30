Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Using a Smart Modem 3 as a router
Kerans

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318244 30-Dec-2024 09:54
Hello! Before I run out and buy a new router...

 

I've moved into a new rental that has Fibre via an ethernet jack wired from the main house. However the router supplied is old and only gives about 40 - 50 mbps download. When I connect my computer directly via ethernet cable it's ~300 mpbs+.

 

I have a Smart Modem 3 (via Skinny) from my old place that would be more than capable for the house size, but I can't work out how to make it work as a router only.

 

Is it possible to get a SM3 working in this scenario, or should I grab a new router?

 

Any advice much appreciated.

 1 | 2
Dynamic
3805 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326126 30-Dec-2024 09:58
Yes you should be able to get it working as a router.  It is a router.

 

The WAN/Internet connection is likely expecting to communicate with the Chorus network on VLAN 10.  Login to the router and find the WAN interface and turn off VLAN 10.  If authentication is set to PPPoE then turn this off or set it to DHCP.

 

I don't have one of these available to login and give you more detailed instructions.  If the instructions above are not sufficient, post a screenshot of the router's WAN / Internet setup page if possible.




nztim
3661 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3326127 30-Dec-2024 10:00
Are you sure they are not on a 300mbps plan?




Kerans

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3326135 30-Dec-2024 10:20
@Dynamic Thank you for the help!

 

I've tried changing it to Automatic IP (it was on PPPoE) and 802.1q is off, but no internet so far.

 

@nztim yes according to Chorus they are on Home Fibre 300

 



Dynamic
3805 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326141 30-Dec-2024 10:44
Hmmm.  The Automatic IP is the correct setting for WAN Connection Type.  Is the ethernet cable to the house definitely plugged into the WAN port?  This is the port closest to the power connection on the SM3, if I recall correctly.

 

Can you plug a computer directly into the ethernet jack and get internet access?  (The answer should normally be yes, and this is helpful info for testing.)

 

Can you see anywhere else there to disable VLAN?

 

On a slightly different but potentially track... the slow WiFi router supplied... what model is this?




Spyware
3697 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3326145 30-Dec-2024 10:53
Most likely problem is that the network coming out of the wall and the Smart Modem's LAN are the same, 192.168.1.0/24, therefore no routing will occur.




Dynamic
3805 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326154 30-Dec-2024 11:35
Spyware:

 

Most likely problem is that the network coming out of the wall and the Smart Modem's LAN are the same, 192.168.1.0/24, therefore no routing will occur.

 

 

This is a very strong possibility.




RunningMan
8813 posts

Uber Geek


  #3326236 30-Dec-2024 14:06
If this is a tenancy type situation with internet provided, it's more likely connecting to an upstream router, not an ONT port. Perhaps change the WAN mode to bridge.

 

Really need to understand how the connection is being provided first though.



Kerans

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3326315 30-Dec-2024 18:24
RunningMan:

 

 

If this is a tenancy type situation with internet provided, it's more likely connecting to an upstream router, not an ONT port. Perhaps change the WAN mode to bridge.

 

Really need to understand how the connection is being provided first though.

 

 

 

So setting it to this does work!

 

Well, it kind of works. Green light on the front does come on, and devices can get internet via WiFi at proper speeds. However it seems weirdly flaky and the internet (not wifi connection) will pause / drop out randomly. A Samsung A52 also refuses to get internet on the WiFi, while a Pixel 6 works.

 

 

 

Kerans

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3326316 30-Dec-2024 18:25
Dynamic:

 

Hmmm.  The Automatic IP is the correct setting for WAN Connection Type.  Is the ethernet cable to the house definitely plugged into the WAN port?  This is the port closest to the power connection on the SM3, if I recall correctly.

 

Can you plug a computer directly into the ethernet jack and get internet access?  (The answer should normally be yes, and this is helpful info for testing.)

 

Can you see anywhere else there to disable VLAN?

 

On a slightly different but potentially track... the slow WiFi router supplied... what model is this?

 

 

Definitely in the Fibre port, not one of the ethernet ports. The internet is speedy and consistent when connecting directly to the ethernet.

 

The old router is a NetGear AC750 R6020, which in theory can support 300 - 400 mbps... but I'm hesitant to reset it and access the settings in case I need credentials I don't have to get the internet back up and running. The landlords are great, just trying not to bother them if I can fix it myself.

 

Spyware:

 

 

Most likely problem is that the network coming out of the wall and the Smart Modem's LAN are the same, 192.168.1.0/24, therefore no routing will occur.

 

 

That's interesting... I don't know what I would change, but these are the LAN settings.

 

 

 

 

RunningMan
8813 posts

Uber Geek


  #3326317 30-Dec-2024 18:27
You really need to find out what you are connecting to - are you connecting to your landlord's router in the main house, or are you connecting direct to the ONT with your own connection.

 

Alternatively, check the WAN config for the original router if you have access to it - that should tell you the setup.

Kerans

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3326321 30-Dec-2024 18:34
Thanks @RunningMan, that's fair – unfortunately the existing router isn't using the default password, but I can ask the landlords.

 

Thanks all for the help!

Spyware
3697 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3326325 30-Dec-2024 19:03
All you have to do is plug a laptop into the wall outlet and look at the IP address assigned. If it is on 192.168.1.0/24 then you would need to change the LAN network on the Smart modem to something else, e.g., 192.168.2.0/24, in order to get it to NAT route.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

ANglEAUT
2264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326412 31-Dec-2024 08:06
Kerans: ... I've tried changing it to Automatic IP (it was on PPPoE) and 802.1q is off, but no internet so far. ...

 

 

 

If you go back to your original settings and the picture above, are the 'Enable WAN' & 'Default Route' options enabled?




coffeebaron
6189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326415 31-Dec-2024 08:28
You probably just need a network switch and wireless access point.




Dynamic
3805 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326491 31-Dec-2024 10:18
Building on what others have added into the mix....

 

  • What IP address do you get when connecting directly to the ethernet port going to the house?  What IP address do you get when connecting your computer to the SM3?  This will help confirm whether the IP range of the SM3 is the same range as the router in the main house.  If the first three sections are the same (e.g. 192.168.1.10 and 192.168.1.44) no traffic will pass, but this is fairly easily resolved by changing the IP range in your SM3.
  • If you connect the WAN of your SM3 into a LAN port on the NetGear R6020 and then connect your computer to the SM3, does the internet work (even if not particularly fast)?  If so, can you bring up a Command Prompt and type tracert 8.8.8.8 and paste the results to us?




