Hello! Before I run out and buy a new router...

I've moved into a new rental that has Fibre via an ethernet jack wired from the main house. However the router supplied is old and only gives about 40 - 50 mbps download. When I connect my computer directly via ethernet cable it's ~300 mpbs+.

I have a Smart Modem 3 (via Skinny) from my old place that would be more than capable for the house size, but I can't work out how to make it work as a router only.

Is it possible to get a SM3 working in this scenario, or should I grab a new router?

Any advice much appreciated.