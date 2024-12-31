Hey All,



I recently got a new router from 2degree it's an Orbi 6 router, previously I had a Asus RTX-3000.



To start of when I plugged in the router it wasn't plug and play and I had to call the tech support who then helped me with getting the router going.



Since then what I have noticed is that some of my devices keep disconnecting and reconnecting to the router





Most common one being my Google Hub, My own android phone lastly my PS5.



I got in touch with tech support but they were of no help unfortunately so I am trying my luck here, any help will be appreciated.



Also a note some devices connect to 2.4 and some are on 5, the problem with the router is that I can have 2 different SSID'S and the router itself decides which band the device will be on. Unless I am looking in the wrong place there isnt any ability to create 2 SSID.