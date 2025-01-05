Hey Guys

I have a model 400 ont (had for about 6 months) and I have never gotten the Wifi to work on it.

I have the internet working (quic broadband) (connected on port 2 for no reason, port 1 should also work) but the Wifi connection has never worked.

Some passwords etc are written on the ont but as no device ever connects so I never get the chance to input them. I've tried resetting the ont and the Wifi and pressing the WPS button.

I've tried looking for Chorus and Quic help and searching but the only reason I can find is that maybe Wifi is not supported by the ISP?

Thanks in Advance!

FYI there is a Wifi network present named Chorusconfig (in all caps), however neither my computer or phone will connect to that. They just say that they are connecting but it always does not work. Maybe this is just a configuration Wifi anyway and is not ever intended to be a internet connection, I'm not sure.

bigalow had the same Wifi network present here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=315004