Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Using Wifi from a Chorus model 400 ont
wifi001

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318303 5-Jan-2025 15:16
Send private message

Hey Guys

 

I have a model 400 ont (had for about 6 months) and I have never gotten the Wifi to work on it.

 

I have the internet working (quic broadband) (connected on port 2 for no reason, port 1 should also work) but the Wifi connection has never worked. 

 

Some passwords etc are written on the ont but as no device ever connects so I never get the chance to input them. I've tried resetting the ont and the Wifi and pressing the WPS button.

 

I've tried looking for Chorus and Quic help and searching but the only reason I can find is that maybe Wifi is not supported by the ISP?

 

 

 

Thanks in Advance!

 

 

 

 

 

FYI there is a Wifi network present named Chorusconfig (in all caps), however neither my computer or phone will connect to that. They just say that they are connecting but it always does not work. Maybe this is just a configuration Wifi anyway and is not ever intended to be a internet connection, I'm not sure.

 

bigalow had the same Wifi network present here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=315004

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Linux
11154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327844 5-Jan-2025 15:28
Send private message

Welcome but do a quick search of Geekzone and some reading and you will find your answer

 

Spoken about a few times but no RSP's provision it

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Behodar
10257 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327845 5-Jan-2025 15:29
Send private message

For all intents and purposes, there is no Wi-Fi.

 

Some ISPs previously offered it as a service, but it's been withdrawn by Chorus and no longer functions.

Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327846 5-Jan-2025 15:33
Send private message

https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-update/rgw-ont-withdrawal-changes 

 

Was a good idea at the time but technology changes and the ONT's won't be getting upgraded as frequently as someone's router for new Wi-Fi standards etc



quic
233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327847 5-Jan-2025 15:46
Send private message

WiFi from Chorus ONTs, otherwise known as “RGW Mode” has been withdrawn, thus no longer available through any ISP, including ourselves. 🙂

You will need a router to connect to your internet service and provide WiFi, which you can configure with either DHCP or PPPoE on the WAN interface as per our welcome email and setup page.

As for provisioning on port 2, we do this on Chorus connections either by request, or if there’s an existing service on port 1, with no current ISP specified in the order. This tells our system not to move an existing service, and also prevents someone who may be using a live port being cut off.

Hope this helps, and welcome on board! 🧡




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

wifi001

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3327848 5-Jan-2025 15:48
Send private message

I found that Chorus has withdrawn it's rgw capacity as here https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-update/rgw-withdrawal-reminder which doesn't line up with the indication from their model 400 ont help page which talks about Wifi features. So it looks like it won't work now.

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327854 5-Jan-2025 15:54
Send private message

wifi001:

 

I found that Chorus has withdrawn it's rgw capacity as here https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-update/rgw-withdrawal-reminder which doesn't line up with the indication from their model 400 ont help page which talks about Wifi features. So it looks like it won't work now.

 

 

they have withdrawn the RSP's ability to offer it as a service, they are not going to replace all the currently deployed ONT's.

 

 

wifi001

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3327865 5-Jan-2025 17:08
Send private message

Well to continue the thread I have a Huawei DN8245X6 which is a One NZ supplied router. It doesn't seem that old as there is recent support articles but I can't get it to work, I have put some effort before into changing the settings before but didn't get an internet connection to work through it. Can't say that I'm certain I did it all correctly but I think I'm giving up for now (back to single ethernet cable), thanks for your help.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78863 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327868 5-Jan-2025 17:26
Send private message

@wifi001 I suggest you create a new thread just for the router configuration. Please provide screenshots when doing so.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright