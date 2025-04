As I said, we have a 2 story house. The ONT is downstairs in the lounge and that is where we had the old HG659.

It 'covered' both floors - it was a bit patchy though - especially upstairs.

I bought a 2 pack of the M4's and was pretty amazed when I installed the first unit downstairs - it actually covered the whole house really well.

If I had just bought one to replace the HG659 I would have been pleased with the improvement.

The units are networked just using wifi - not possible to run cables between them in our house and they are wifi mesh after all - kinda the point of them.

The second unit upstairs is useful - we have an office and I hooked up a printer to the ethernet port. The printer has wifi but would put itself to sleep and wouldnt wake when you wanted to print.

Changing it to an ethernet connection made it wake up when required and the wifi upstairs is rock solid.

I saw a recent review that said the m4s were being discontinued and replaced by a new model - but dont let that put you off if its true.

A three pack for that price is great value - I think I paid more for a 2 pack!

The great thing with the deco mesh units is that you can add other deco mesh units into your network if you have to - doesnt have to be the same model.