I am having a nightmare of a day.

Finally got my replacement iPhone going. But BitWarden is signed out. Couldn't get the login page - now can... so it appears to be partially back onlne.

But it needs Google Authenticator but Authenticator never been logged in on the new ohone and no go until I log in with my Google Account which needs authenticator 2FA!

Now waiting out an enforced six hour delay to recover my Google account so I can log into Authenticator so I can log into Bitwarden so I can log into... ... ...