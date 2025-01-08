Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone having problems logging into Bitwarden at the moment?
johno1234

2563 posts

Uber Geek


#318346 8-Jan-2025 17:15
Send private message

Timing out for me on app and web.

 

https://status.bitwarden.com/?locale=en says:

 

Experiencing Degraded Service

 

and

 

Intermittent Access

 

 

bj99
169 posts

Master Geek


  #3329238 8-Jan-2025 17:29
Send private message

I just logged in ok - Android app.

 
 
 
 

tchart
2357 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3329240 8-Jan-2025 17:34
Send private message

I think they’ve been pushing updates. I got logged out this afternoon.

djtOtago
1115 posts

Uber Geek


  #3329241 8-Jan-2025 17:39
Send private message

I can't log into the web site. I can log into android app



jamesrt
1573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329242 8-Jan-2025 17:42
Send private message

web vault working for me at the moment (just checked); but I noticed I was force-logged out of my desktop client earlier today.

johno1234

2563 posts

Uber Geek


  #3329292 8-Jan-2025 18:01
Send private message

I am having a nightmare of a day.

 

Finally got my replacement iPhone going. But BitWarden is signed out. Couldn't get the login page - now can... so it appears to be partially back onlne.

 

But it needs Google Authenticator but Authenticator never been logged in on the new ohone and no go until I log in with my Google Account which needs authenticator 2FA!

 

Now waiting out an enforced six hour delay to recover my Google account so I can log into Authenticator so I can log into Bitwarden so I can log into... ... ...

 

 

johno1234

2563 posts

Uber Geek


  #3329315 8-Jan-2025 19:27
Send private message

Managed to get logged into Google by getting a code sent by SMS to my phone now that my phone is back working. Then able to log into authenticator and then able to log into Bitwarden which is back online.

 

Time to go to bed and hope that tomorrow will be a boring day.

 

 

