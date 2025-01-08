Timing out for me on app and web.
https://status.bitwarden.com/?locale=en says:
Experiencing Degraded Service
and
Intermittent Access
I can't log into the web site. I can log into android app
web vault working for me at the moment (just checked); but I noticed I was force-logged out of my desktop client earlier today.
I am having a nightmare of a day.
Finally got my replacement iPhone going. But BitWarden is signed out. Couldn't get the login page - now can... so it appears to be partially back onlne.
But it needs Google Authenticator but Authenticator never been logged in on the new ohone and no go until I log in with my Google Account which needs authenticator 2FA!
Now waiting out an enforced six hour delay to recover my Google account so I can log into Authenticator so I can log into Bitwarden so I can log into... ... ...
Managed to get logged into Google by getting a code sent by SMS to my phone now that my phone is back working. Then able to log into authenticator and then able to log into Bitwarden which is back online.
Time to go to bed and hope that tomorrow will be a boring day.