Looking for any help I can get on the following frustrating WiFi issue.

Some background. I've been running a WiFi 5 mesh setup via a pair of Amplifi HD routers connected by Ethernet backhaul for years. Never had an issue with this setup until I returned from the Christmas break to no internet. After a long period of troubleshooting I diagnosed the problem to a dead WAN port on the main HD router. Time for a replacement and upgrade.

Decided to replace my mesh setup with these TP-Link Deco units. Deco BE65

Everything set-up and everything is running fine for all wired and wireless clients. Except, this 2017 Intel based MacBook Pro that I'm currently typing on constantly drops wireless connection. And by constantly, I mean every 60secs. Every 60 seconds I need to turn WiFi off and back on again to re-establish a connection. No issues with any other WiFi clients and when I connect this laptop by ethernet there are no disconnects. I did some Googling and the only thing that I could find was that some Intel Macs weren't compatible with 160MHz wide 5Ghz WiFi bands which was the default setting on the Deco units when shipped. I've set the 5GHz band back to 80MHz.

In terms of troubleshooting to date I've already tried the following.

Forgetting the WiFi network and setting it up from scratch. Done this multiple times.

Checked the WiFi settings on this device vs the settings on my wife's M1 MacBook Air and they are identical

This morning I took this device into the office an connected it to our corporate BYOD network to rule out any issues with this device. No disconnects so far today.

Anything further that I can try?