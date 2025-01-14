Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)WiFi Issue Help
Senecio

2647 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#318402 14-Jan-2025 13:31
Send private message

Looking for any help I can get on the following frustrating WiFi issue.

 

Some background. I've been running a WiFi 5 mesh setup via a pair of Amplifi HD routers connected by Ethernet backhaul for years. Never had an issue with this setup until I returned from the Christmas break to no internet. After a long period of troubleshooting I diagnosed the problem to a dead WAN port on the main HD router. Time for a replacement and upgrade.

 

Decided to replace my mesh setup with these TP-Link Deco units. Deco BE65

 

Everything set-up and everything is running fine for all wired and wireless clients. Except, this 2017 Intel based MacBook Pro that I'm currently typing on constantly drops wireless connection. And by constantly, I mean every 60secs. Every 60 seconds I need to turn WiFi off and back on again to re-establish a connection. No issues with any other WiFi clients and when I connect this laptop by ethernet there are no disconnects. I did some Googling and the only thing that I could find was that some Intel Macs weren't compatible with 160MHz wide 5Ghz WiFi bands which was the default setting on the Deco units when shipped. I've set the 5GHz band back to 80MHz.

 

In terms of troubleshooting to date I've already tried the following.

 

  • Forgetting the WiFi network and setting it up from scratch. Done this multiple times.
  • Checked the WiFi settings on this device vs the settings on my wife's M1 MacBook Air and they are identical
  • This morning I took this device into the office an connected it to our corporate BYOD network to rule out any issues with this device. No disconnects so far today.

Anything further that I can try?

 

 

Create new topic
networkn
Networkn
32113 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331431 14-Jan-2025 13:45
Send private message

 

 

Are the Decos up to date? Can you create a 2.4hz only network and connect the macbook to it? 

 

See if you can use a lower Encrytion like WPA2 if you are currently running WPA3 or else. 

 

Drop the bandwidth from 160 to 80 and test as well. 

 

 

 

Make one change at a time. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
Senecio

2647 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331434 14-Jan-2025 13:51
Send private message

networkn:

 

 

 

Are the Decos up to date? Can you create a 2.4hz only network and connect the macbook to it? 

 

See if you can use a lower Encrytion like WPA2 if you are currently running WPA3 or else. 

 

Drop the bandwidth from 160 to 80 and test as well. 

 

 

 

Make one change at a time. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yes, firmware is up to date. I've already dropped the bandwidth from 160 to 80 without any improvement. I will try setting up a 2.4GHz only network and dropping down to WPA2 when I get home tonight.

 

Thanks for the suggestions.

r0bbie
236 posts

Master Geek


  #3331435 14-Jan-2025 13:52
Send private message

Thats a wifi7 deco - is there a new driver to try on the laptop nic?



networkn
Networkn
32113 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331438 14-Jan-2025 14:14
Send private message

Also, though I assume you've tried this, but a different (lower) channel. Adapters from 2017 may not properly understand higher channels. 

 

Last resort unsure if there is a usb adapter you could buy if it turns out they just aren't compatible. I've seen it a few times over the years. 

 

 

Senecio

2647 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331441 14-Jan-2025 14:20
Send private message

r0bbie:

 

Thats a wifi7 deco - is there a new driver to try on the laptop nic?

 

 

Don't know. The OS is up to date but I've never had to install drivers on a Mac. Will look into it. Do you where I should look for drivers?

Senecio

2647 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331442 14-Jan-2025 14:22
Send private message

networkn:

 

Also, though I assume you've tried this, but a different (lower) channel. Adapters from 2017 may not properly understand higher channels. 

 

Last resort unsure if there is a usb adapter you could buy if it turns out they just aren't compatible. I've seen it a few times over the years. 

 

 

 

 

Haven't tried lower channel yet. Will add that to my list of things to try when I get home.

nzkc
1543 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331455 14-Jan-2025 14:59
Send private message

Senecio:

 

networkn:

 

Also, though I assume you've tried this, but a different (lower) channel. Adapters from 2017 may not properly understand higher channels. 

 

Last resort unsure if there is a usb adapter you could buy if it turns out they just aren't compatible. I've seen it a few times over the years. 

 

 

 

 

Haven't tried lower channel yet. Will add that to my list of things to try when I get home.

 

 

Along a similar vein, avoid (ideally remove) the DFS channels and test again. I recently found out some older NICs cant handle those. Took me a while to work out a couple of devices couldnt see the SSID when a laptop could - it was this.



bagheera
531 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3331526 14-Jan-2025 16:28
Send private message

i remember coming across this for macs and it turn out to be the group key update interval - each time it rekey, mac drop - and turning off fixed it, was some time ago and firmware update of ap fixed the issue in the long run.

RunningMan
8839 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331558 14-Jan-2025 17:26
Send private message

Senecio: The OS is up to date but I've never had to install drivers on a Mac. Will look into it. Do you where I should look for drivers?

 

 

You don't. If the OS is from the last few years it should be fine with WPA3.

MadEngineer
4188 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3331586 14-Jan-2025 19:28
Send private message

Is there a miss-configured AP that it keeps connecting to that doesn't have internet? Can you turn off all but one of the APs and see if it continues?  If it plays up swap to the other and see if the problem stops.

 

What mode are they operating in?  Is each one cabled to the router or are they in mesh mode and each is a repeater?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright