Options going forward, for Internet/device access control
#318538 27-Jan-2025 16:06
Hiya, there are a few parts to this query, so please bear with :) 

 

I have a Fritz!box 7530, supplied by 2degrees; lately I've been trying to understand more of its parental controls (through the Filter/Access Profiles settings within the router). I have set up devices that my kids use, onto their own Access Profile, to manage online time, but as discussed in my earlier thread, there are flaws with that - the online time progress bar does not show anything, so I can't monitor how much time has been used.  Devices on/standby and connected to the wifi will have their time run out, even if device isn't being used. 

 

I am thinking that the way forward is to either change how I use the Access Profiles, or look to a different router which has a user-friendly app that can quickly block or grant access to specific devices.

 

1) Access Profiles - currently they are set to restricted use. Should I perhaps instead by default block these access profiles, but changing back to Restricted when the kids want to use a device? And when they are finished (e.g. 1 hour into their 2-hour daily limit), block it again, so the time lapsed (while not in use) doesn't count? And unblock again later when they want to use more Internet. This still doesn't really solve the problem of tracking actual time lapsed.

 

Some devices are finicky to turn the wifi off/on easily (e.g. the VR), hence I've not done that way. I'm yet to give this (blocking devices) a try - I will later today. I'll also probably need to check out how to stop MAC addresses from changing / preventing new connections. I am a bit reluctant to do it (manage access) this way as the only way to fiddle with Access Profiles is via a browser. Their app has limited functionality from what I can see, and opens up the router interface in a browser if you try to dive in deep. 

 

2) New router - I see that a few years ago there was discussion here regarding parental control options and TP-Link Deco was what the OP eventually bought and was happy with. Would that router still be recommended today? I recently got a second-hand Nighthawk router to try out (as I'd seen another family member with that and the app looked pretty straightforward to use), unfortunately the Nighthawk didn't work so I've not been able to try that out myself (refund sorted). 

 

TL;DR version: Needing a simple, intuitive way to manage specific devices' access to the Internet (set times during the day, and a daily limit).

 

Thanks!

  #3336451 27-Jan-2025 20:50
What devices do you have?

 

 

 

“google family link” is good for androids and “screen time” for Apple 

 

It doesn’t matter which network or location these devices are in, I use both and have full control over:

 

setting downtime

 

setting max use time

 

setting specific app usage times (by app)

 

blocking specific websites, allowing specific websites

 

requiring permission to install apps and also setting rating for anything e.g. G, PG, M etc etc 

 

 

 

  •  I use this to control a Chromebook (but obviously no control over the school profile), an android phone and an Apple iPad.
  • just takes a bit of time to explore all features of both parental control solutions but family link is much more intuitive.  You will find if you go too hard on restrictions it will end up bugging you….but that’s a good way to learn what’s what.  

edit: I use an iOS device so I’m not 100% sure how family link to control an IOS device from an android would work, but at a guess I think it would just be a case of downloading the app to the IOS device concerned. There’s some faffing about to start with on each device to ensure permissions are set for you to be the admin, but it’s pretty easy…..just requires time and it would be more efficient for you than blocking having to use your router to adjust settings.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3336471 27-Jan-2025 22:12
Devices: iPad, Android tablet, Windows PC, PS5, Meta Quest VR, Android TV.... 

 

Hence up to now, I thought best to manage access was at router-level given the variety of devices and OS, rather than through Android or Apple (us parents have Android phones). But happy to try out Android's Google Family Link (which I already use with the Android tablet to some extent) and see if it works with the Android TV and other non-Android devices, unless someone here can advise if something would not work? 

 

 

 

 

