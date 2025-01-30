xyeovillian

I have a Qnap TS-133 which I'm finding hard to set up, I recently acquired a Synology DS115j from floydbloke which was cheap anyway it packed up so I decided to buy the Qnap.

And I am finding it so much harder to set up. I have searched there are loads of youtube which are very confusing.

I just need some thing like the Synology which was so simple for my use for basically music and video files. The reason for choosing Qnap single bay NAS was hoping it would work for me.

But it's very confusing for 1st time user, can someone point me in the right direction?