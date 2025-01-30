xyeovillian

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)help set up new Qnap TS-133
#318561 30-Jan-2025 08:45
I have a Qnap TS-133 which I'm finding hard to set up,  I recently acquired a Synology DS115j from floydbloke which was cheap anyway it packed up so I decided to  buy the Qnap.

 

And I am finding it so much harder to set up. I have searched there are loads of youtube which are very confusing.

 

I just need some thing like the Synology which was so simple for my use for basically music and video files.  The reason for choosing Qnap single bay NAS was hoping it would work for me.

 

But it's very confusing for 1st time user, can someone point me in the right direction? 

  #3337258 30-Jan-2025 10:18
https://www.qnap.com/en-in/how-to/faq/article/how-do-i-set-up-my-nas




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

