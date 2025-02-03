Hi all,

My wife and I have just moved from a place where we had One's HFC (if its still called that), it wasn't fiber but delivered fiber speeds, I think it was through the old Telstra Clear cable.

We had almost no issue with the service using a Router that Vodafone (back when they were Vodafone) provided a very long time ago, its a HG59 Router.

We have just moved and HFC is no longer an option for us as we are living in a new subdivision in Rolleston, so fiber was what we went with.

I have plugged our router into the fiber box located in a network cabinet type thing in the wall of garage which has the smart systems gear in it with Ethernet cables running to various ports in the house and the fiber box itself.

I only have one device connected by ethernet and that is the TV in the main living room, which very rarely has issues with buffering, we have another TV in the other living room conected by WiFi but I have not had a chance to do much testing on its performance but from the use it has had from others in the house there seems to be no issue with buffering, this TV is reasonably close to the router.

Last night my daughter was watching a cartoon on the main TV (connected via Ethernet) and it started buffering frequently, although as mentioned earlier this is not usually an issue on this TV.

The biggest issue is with my wife and I's cell phones, the WiFi connection to them can be very problematic, we have good signal but frequently get the ! mark next to the WiFi signal with a "No Internet" message, forcing us to switch to mobile data until it resolves, this happens all over the house.

I got my laptop out last night and did some speed tests on the 2.4g and 5g both coming from the router and surprisingly got similar (and disappointing) speeds on both tests 24Mbps down and 0.8Mbps up. I then connected the Ethernet cable to the laptop and got just over the speeds advertised for the plan we are on (312 down 108 up).

Although this may not be enough info to diagnose its all the info I am able to provide at this stage, networking and WiFi etc are far from my area of expertise and I am hoping someone on here can help? I dread calling Vodafone for help for an intermittent fault like this and starting with the whole turn it on and turn it off procedure etc.

I sparky friend of mine said he had similar issues and a new router fixed the issue, but I dont want to fork out for a new router (his was $200) if it may not fix the issue (happy to try if there is a good chance it is though), I also would have no clue what router to get and would be worried about being over sold or undersold by a sales person in a store. One thing I want to add in here is our house is quite long and the WiFi signal is very weak at the other end of the house, so if a new router is recommended we need one with decent coverage, not just decent speed.

So im curious what steps I should take next, is there more tests I could do to help people here get a better understanding of the problem before they offer advise, should I get a new router? (if so any good suggestions?), or so I have to call OneNZ?

Edit: I did move the router out of the garage into a more central port in the pantry, but all of the ethernet cables for ports throughout the house run back to the cabinet in the garage. So I shift the router somewhere more central everything has to run off WiFi