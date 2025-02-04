Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ionac

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318616 4-Feb-2025 12:05
I'm wanting to upgrade my current router (Orbi RBR350 provided by the ISP) in order to reduce lag when using my PS Portal (streams video from my PS5) which has a tendency to lag and drop out even when fairly close, the PS5 is connected via an ethernet cable, and no one else is streaming video etc. on the network.

 

I'm open to other solutions than a new router, but I think that's probably the way to go as at present there are only two walls and approx 3-4m between where I'm using the Portal and the current router. Which I believe suggests that a bit more oomph is what is needed, and there isn't somewhere to put a satellite one wall away from the router. (That room is a bathroom) And even when both doors are open there are lag issues. (If a diagram of the layout would be useful I can draw one)

 

I have done some playing around, forcing a 5ghz connection etc. and haven't found a solution that way. (The portal runs terribly on 2.4ghz)

 

Prefer something on the cheaper end but would rather err on the side of getting what I need than saving a few bucks.

 

Thank you for any suggestions, happy to provide more information if needed.

Spyware
3722 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3339079 4-Feb-2025 12:42
Does the PS Portal performance improve if next to Orbi?




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
ionac

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3339080 4-Feb-2025 12:46
It does, if I use it right next to the Orbi it doesn't lag or drop out. (And I have done this a fair amount)

toejam316
1449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3339088 4-Feb-2025 13:21
Are you next to the same unit the PS5 is connected to, or a different unit?

 

Do you have a wired backhaul between the Orbi(s), or wifi?

 

Have you done any wifi scanning to investigate if the wireless channel in use is busy? The PS Portal is only Wifi 5 so I don't think you can do much except find a channel that isn't busy and hope for the best, unless the Orbi unit you have has had it's day, but it seems quite recent.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



Insanekiwi
592 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3339093 4-Feb-2025 13:40
Can you seperate out 2.4 and 5ghz so you can only connect to 5 without it automatically switching?

ionac

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3339213 4-Feb-2025 17:43
toejam316:

 

Are you next to the same unit the PS5 is connected to, or a different unit?

 

Do you have a wired backhaul between the Orbi(s), or wifi?

 

Have you done any wifi scanning to investigate if the wireless channel in use is busy? The PS Portal is only Wifi 5 so I don't think you can do much except find a channel that isn't busy and hope for the best, unless the Orbi unit you have has had it's day, but it seems quite recent.

 

 

Pretty sure I've answered most of this, so if I haven't I'm going to need a bit more information on what you're asking.

 

There is one orbi router RBR350, no satellites/mesh network. As mentioned, putting a satellite in between the router and the room I want to use the portal in is not feasible (and would frankly be ridiculous anyway it is four meters away and there is line of sight between the rooms.) The PS5 is connected to the router via ethernet cable. When I use the portal next to the router, it is fine, but I want to use it in this other room.

 

The orbi is new-ish, but a low end router, take a look at reviews and specs. https://www.productreview.com.au/listings/netgear-orbi

 

I have done plenty of scanning and troubleshooting including disconnecting all other devices from the wifi network, the channel the orbi is using is not busy. It seems to just be intermittent signal fluctuation and nothing that I can alter. As such, I want a router which can handle doing this. I am absolutely certain that there should be one which can.

 

Insanekiwi:

 

Can you seperate out 2.4 and 5ghz so you can only connect to 5 without it automatically switching?

 

 

This is not a function that is possible with the orbi RBR350, one of the (many) reasons I believe a different router is what I need.

shk292
2828 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3339217 4-Feb-2025 17:51
Any chance you could run an ethernet cable between the two rooms, eg via holes in the floor? Then you could put a mesh unit or WAP in the second room and all your problems go away

nzkc
1550 posts

Uber Geek


  #3339218 4-Feb-2025 17:54
How much are you prepared to spend?

 

People are asking the questions to try and get a gauge of what your setup/environment is like to see if a new wifi router is what is needed or if that'll just be a waste of cash. It would be handy to provide a bit of a diagram of your environment (house layout etc). Whether there is existing cabling anywhere too.

Ive got a reasonably large house, not massive but also not a small one, and have great coverage and performance. But I've invested in it with a mikrotik router and a couple of dedicated access points. You may not need anything that advanced.



ionac

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3339226 4-Feb-2025 18:30
Happy to spend as much as I need to to get this sorted, I'd be fine with $300+, and I do get that there might be another option, just wasn't sure if I'd answered the question already or if I didn't understand, this kind of thing has so many similar terms that I'm not super familiar with. 

 

Here's a rough diagram of the floorplan:

 

 

Upstairs there's a tv with a Chromecast but that's about it. The bathroom is tiny (as in I can't fit a laundry basket in there)

 

I have considered whether running a cable from the router to the other room would be possible but I'm renting so putting it in unobtrusively isn't really an option, and (as per the diagram) it really is very close.

toejam316
1449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3339414 5-Feb-2025 08:55
Something else that might be worth asking; what are the walls actually made of? It could be something in the wall that blocks the wireless signal, which could be a significant contributor to your signal issues.

 

The bathroom could also be a factor, as that could be causing loss of signal.

 

If you have an Android phone, install an app like Wifi Analyzer and check your actual signal strength near the router, through the wall, etc. and see if it's simply a loss of signal strength. I'm not sure if there's an iOS equivalent. I'm sure there's also Windows options for that, too.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Spyware
3722 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3339483 5-Feb-2025 10:27
inSSIDer




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

