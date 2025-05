Hi All

I'm looking to retire my EdgeRouter 4, and replace it with my existing CRS305-1g-4s+ which was previously running my 10Gbit network.

The issue I'm having is when I reset the router there are no default IPv4 or IPv6 firewall rules being created.

I'm running the latest version 7.17.1.

Using winbox (v3.41), resetting via the System -> Reset Configuration (nothing is ticked), then click reset. Also tried resetting via the "Quick Set" reset config button.

Thanks

mentalinc