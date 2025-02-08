So we just purchased this new townhouse and would like to install a poe camera and maybe doorbell on the front of the house. We'd also like to do the side and back of the house, but without soffits, I don't think it'll even be plausible.

I've been suckered into the Ubiquiti ecosystem. So will be using their cameras/doorbell.

So in this photo, there's an existing ethernet cable where I can power with poe. But it isn't in the best location for a camera due to it being obscured by the door's rain cover. So I assume I'd need to run an external conduit that somehow wasn't ugly?

Just on the right of the door, where the brick cladding starts, is an internal wall to the garage.

I'm just unsure on what solution I should take if I want a doorbell camera and regular camera (or maybe just doorbell is good enough honestly....). I'd like to do the job myself as much as possible, but maybe if it's complicated, I'll have to get a professional.