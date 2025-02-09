Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi all, 

 

Ive been having constant drop outs, probably around 15-30 per day and lasting anywhere from 1-15min. 

 

A bit of background;

 

  • The main Hardwired PC doesn't get any drop outs.
  • The second hardwired PC does get Drop outs.
  • All wifi connected devices get drop outs.
  • Ive reset both modem and router multiple times
  • When the drop outs occur, the modem visually appear to work as expected.
  • Internet provider is insisting they are not the issue ( although when I first reported it, they said they did see some dropouts and have since fixed)
  • Internet provider is One NZ and the connection is HFC

Ive had a similar issue with the internet provider about a year ago, it was about a 2-3 month long battle with internet provider until they noticed it was an issue on their end and sent s tech out to fix. From memory it was something in the roof that was having issues splitting the signal?? I dont recall if the main PC was having drop puts back then. 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

You have not mentioned what type of internet connection you have and the ISP

 

Please provide network setup information



Hi, Have just updated

LittleKiwi:

 

Hi, Have just updated

 

 

Can you move to Fibre? it is far more reliable over HFC



Can you go into a lot more detail about how everything is connected?  Make and model of the modem?  How each of the PCs is connected and to which ports on the modem or network switch?  Photos or diagrams are also helpful.




