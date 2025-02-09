LittleKiwi:

Hi all,
Ive been having constant drop outs, probably around 15-30 per day and lasting anywhere from 1-15min.
A bit of background;
- The main Hardwired PC doesn't get any drop outs.
- The second hardwired PC does get Drop outs.
- All wifi connected devices get drop outs.
- Ive reset both modem and router multiple times
- When the drop outs occur, the modem visually appear to work as expected.
- Internet provider is insisting they are not the issue ( although when I first reported it, they said they did see some dropouts and have since fixed)
- Internet provider is One NZ and the connection is HFC
Ive had a similar issue with the internet provider about a year ago, it was about a 2-3 month long battle with internet provider until they noticed it was an issue on their end and sent s tech out to fix. From memory it was something in the roof that was having issues splitting the signal?? I dont recall if the main PC was having drop puts back then.
