Question is to open to be able to be answered.

Do you want to count managed on a SOHO router customers as voip even tho they probably have no idea what it is or what it means? They just pay one for a phone and it comes from the box. Or it could be cellular on a 4g router. Customer has no idea what it is so does it even matter?

People that use skype to call phones are another one. Its just software to them. Not really voip as most people think of it, but there is voice and IP so perhaps you count it.

Then there is customers on copper thru the cabinet. Not PSTN back to a dinosaur, and its using an IP backhaul but those people have no idea what they are buying.