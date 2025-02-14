Hi all,

I have had some WiFi issues in our new house using our old HG659, not a bad signal throughout the house but terrible speeds due to the router being in the metal smart systems cabinet in the garage.

I then shifted the router to a central part of the house where there was a data port and patched a cable from the ONT in the garage cabinet to that specific port in the house, this allowed me to put the modem in the middle of the house but the catch was there was not data to the other ports throughout the house as these ports run back to the cabinet in the garage where there is now no router to feed them. I figured I would run off WiFi as if the router was central the signal and speed should not be a problem, and I coud still maintain at least the central TV on a cable connection by plugging into the router.

A few days later with this new set up we are still having speed issues and a buffering TV (this TV is in a different room to router and connected by WiFi), using the speedtest.net on that TV in the front lounge showed it was getting around 6-8mbs. My phone also showed significantly lower speeds in this room compared to being closer to the router.

My plan now is the following, as suggested by @robjg63 (thanks for the help!) to buy a mesh router system (I think a two pack will do - 200sq house) that has at least two ports on each router, put one in the garage cabinet connected to ONT using the first port on the router then path a cable from the spare port on the router to the central port in the house and then plug in the second mesh router to the central port in the wall and then plug the TV via cable to that mesh router.

This would give the two routers a cable connection between themselves rather than have them use their WiFi to talk to each other plus I would still have the central TV connected by cable also. It's basically the same system as I have now with the old router so my hope would be that the new mesh router would have significantly better WiFi strength/speed compared to the HG659?

The catch is still the same though, I would only be able to feed one port (out of 4) with internet as most of those mesh routers only have two or three ethernet ports on them and I would have one connected to the ONT and the other connected to the central port line, leaving the other 3 ports in the house useless.

So I few questions before I proceed and potentially waste money:

1 - Is this a good idea or is there a better way to do things? (I am a bit of a rookie when it comes to this sort of stuff but learning a lot thanks to the help/advise on here)

2 - I am considering the TP-Link Deco M4's or the Mercusys Halo H50G (2 packs), would either of these be a good choice? The Mercusy actually has 3 ports compared to TP links 2 ports and is cheaper is there a catch here? The Mercusy seems superior and cheaper.

3 - The second mesh router will be in the central part of the house (living room) where the HG659 is now, currently the TV in the other lounge is only getting 6-8mbs and buffers a lot, will a new mesh router (the TP or the Mercusy) feed the TV in the other lounge significantly better WiFi speed even though the new router will be in the same part of the house as the HG659?

4 - If I want to feed the other ports in the house with internet from the cabinet in the garage, would it be as simple buying a switch with 4 ports, unplug the cable from the router feeding the central part of the house, plug the switch into the now spare port on the router, then feeding the 4 ports in the house from the switch? (hope that makes sense). I didn't realise that single data ports could be divided like that to create multiple feeds which will draw different data - i just figure one cable one device (as a sparky told me) but that is no the case? I figure the one gigabit port on the router feeding four ports in the house would mean that 1 gigabit from the router would have to be shared between all four ports, but I can't see all four ports demanding more than 250mbs at any given time (surely?).

Thanks in advance for any info on this, I am hoping to get something this weekend and finally get this issue sorted after 6 months of trouble!