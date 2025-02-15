This would be for a tablet where I have limited room for anything else behind it, I would like to turn a normal PoE ethernet run into a USB that has both power (PD ideally, but 10W slow charge should keep the tablet running) and data over a USB ethernet adapter.

I have done this with 2 devices before (a PoE splitter with a USB-C plug going into a USB-C dock that had ethernet on it) but it was too large for the solution where it has to be mounted.

Anyone seen a small single device to do this? Would have thought that there would be some demand for chromecasts etc.