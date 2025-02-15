Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Single box small PoE/ethernet to USB solutions?
richms

28253 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318730 15-Feb-2025 14:48
Send private message

This would be for a tablet where I have limited room for anything else behind it, I would like to turn a normal PoE ethernet run into a USB that has both power (PD ideally, but 10W slow charge should keep the tablet running) and data over a USB ethernet adapter.

 

I have done this with 2 devices before (a PoE splitter with a USB-C plug going into a USB-C dock that had ethernet on it) but it was too large for the solution where it has to be mounted.

 

Anyone seen a small single device to do this? Would have thought that there would be some demand for chromecasts etc.




Richard rich.ms

lxsw20
3570 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3343203 15-Feb-2025 14:53
Send private message

I've used these before with iPad and they work well, i've not seen anything for Android tablets, but wouldn't be suprised if the same adapter works.

 

https://redpark.com/products/ethernet-adapters/



richms

28253 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3343218 15-Feb-2025 15:00
Send private message

Thanks, looks promising but may have to see how it ends up working. The fact that it uses a USB-C port would open up other mounting options so its less than ideal size would probably work with it on the end of a couple of metres of USB-C cable.




Richard rich.ms

raytaylor
4019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3345996 23-Feb-2025 16:06
Send private message

Can you use a USB-C extension cable and then locate the appropriate splitters a few metres away from the kiosk?




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here



richms

28253 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346028 23-Feb-2025 17:57
Send private message

raytaylor:

 

Can you use a USB-C extension cable and then locate the appropriate splitters a few metres away from the kiosk?

 

 

That's the other plan. Have to wait for the display to be finished to see how much room is available in it so its probably a couple of months away at least.




Richard rich.ms

