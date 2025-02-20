potscrubber:

How do you know when you are a geek? When you have a favourite LAN cable. Like a specific single cable! 😁

I do a lot of work at different sites on AV equipment, and this old 5e cable is perfect for me to hook in. It's skinny and flexible and coils nicely. I've had it about 10 years! But one of the locking latches broke off today.

I can't find it's like and I've looked around as I knew this was coming. Does anyone recognize the style of cable and perhaps know where I might find some? You can easily see the twist through the insulation. You used to see them a lot.

I don't like the Cruxtech ones at PB Tech for this purpose I describe.

Really sad, I know!

Thanks for any intel.