Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Favourite Cat5e cable
potscrubber

42 posts

Geek


#318789 20-Feb-2025 23:11
Send private message quote this post

How do you know when you are a geek?  When you have a favourite LAN cable.  Like a specific single cable! 😁

 

I do a lot of work at different sites on AV equipment, and this old 5e cable is perfect for me to hook in.  It's skinny and flexible and coils nicely.  I've had it about 10 years!  But one of the locking latches broke off today.

 

I can't find it's like and I've looked around as I knew this was coming.  Does anyone recognize the style of cable and perhaps know where I might find some?  You can easily see the twist through the insulation.  You used to see them a lot.

 

I don't like the Cruxtech ones at PB Tech for this purpose I describe.

 

Really sad, I know!

 

Thanks for any intel.

 

 

 

Favourite Cat5e cable

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
wellygary
8220 posts

Uber Geek


  #3345170 21-Feb-2025 04:50
Send private message quote this post

Dont  bin the cable because the connector broke... go and buy or borrow a crimp tool and a new connector.. chop off the broken plug and re-terminate  the cable...

 

also ... the cable you describe is pretty generic ,   but it’s likely from a box spool, that has been cut and terminated on site... it’s not usually the stuff that pre terminated cables are  made from...

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
potscrubber

42 posts

Geek


  #3345176 21-Feb-2025 06:56
Send private message quote this post

Yeah I won't bin it, but I won't take it out on jobs either.  I have a crimp set but I've never been that happy with my efforts in that dept.  Maybe I should try again.

 

I know it looks like from a spool, but it has moulded connectors so I think it's an off the shelf product.

 

Thanks for the advice though!

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1417 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345180 21-Feb-2025 07:58
Send private message quote this post

potscrubber:

 

Yeah I won't bin it, but I won't take it out on jobs either.  I have a crimp set but I've never been that happy with my efforts in that dept.  Maybe I should try again.

 

I know it looks like from a spool, but it has moulded connectors so I think it's an off the shelf product.

 

Thanks for the advice though!

 

 

That is stranded cable, it is a lot trickier to terminate and you should use connectors that are designed for it. the bit that goes into the conductor looks like two spikes rather than three offset spikes.(you can get some that do both stranded and solid)

 

While it is difficult, it is not impossible, I used to make my students make them for a fun challenge...




Matthew



nitro
636 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3345187 21-Feb-2025 08:17
Send private message quote this post

what are the ends like? might be a dynamix patch cable...

 

potscrubber

42 posts

Geek


  #3345193 21-Feb-2025 08:50
Send private message quote this post

Oh yeah, the RJ45s look just like that. Thanks!!! I will peruse...

lxsw20
3514 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3345201 21-Feb-2025 09:08
Send private message quote this post

mdooher:

 

While it is difficult, it is not impossible, I used to make my students make them for a fun challenge...

 

 

 

 

Yes...i recall.

Dynamic
3823 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346220 24-Feb-2025 08:57
Send private message quote this post

potscrubber:

 

I have a crimp set but I've never been that happy with my efforts in that dept.  Maybe I should try again.

 

 

Push-through connectors make terminating much simpler for those who rarely do it.  I'm not aware of any disadvantages to these.

 

One example: . DYNAMIX Cat6/6A UTP push through plug, 3 prong,50 u" 20pc pack.

 

Add a boot like this one to protect the latch: . DYNAMIX BLACK RJ45 Strain Relief Boot - Slimline with Clip Protector




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1417 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346224 24-Feb-2025 09:05
Send private message quote this post

Dynamic:

 

Push-through connectors make terminating much simpler for those who rarely do it.  I'm not aware of any disadvantages to these.

 

One example: . DYNAMIX Cat6/6A UTP push through plug, 3 prong,50 u" 20pc pack.

 

Add a boot like this one to protect the latch: . DYNAMIX BLACK RJ45 Strain Relief Boot - Slimline with Clip Protector

 

 

If they are used externally the corrosion slowly makes its way up the copper from the open end.




Matthew

nitro
636 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3346266 24-Feb-2025 10:07
Send private message quote this post

mdooher:

 

If they are used externally the corrosion slowly makes its way up the copper from the open end.

 

 

i've never used those push-through plugs, hence never thought of this. maybe seal with superglue after crimping?

MadEngineer
4225 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3346268 24-Feb-2025 10:13
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

Dont  bin the cable because the connector broke... go and buy or borrow a crimp tool and a new connector.. chop off the broken plug and re-terminate  the cable...

 

also ... the cable you describe is pretty generic ,   but it’s likely from a box spool, that has been cut and terminated on site... it’s not usually the stuff that pre terminated cables are  made from...

 

 

 

 

 

Am I missing something? It’s a long patch lead so flex, isn’t it?

 

Nearly nobody deals with flex outside of pre-made patch leads. 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Dynamic
3823 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346278 24-Feb-2025 10:50
Send private message quote this post

nitro:

 

mdooher:

 

If they are used externally the corrosion slowly makes its way up the copper from the open end.

 

 

i've never used those push-through plugs, hence never thought of this. maybe seal with superglue after crimping?

 

 

I believe I'm reading that as long as the terminations are not exposed to the elements (i.e. not used outside / externally) this step would not be needed.  I suspect your favourite patch cable is unlikely to be left in the rain.  :)




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

richms
27985 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346290 24-Feb-2025 11:43
Send private message quote this post

Generally you would apply dielectric grease to them if exposed, so a little more on the end of it isn't a huge ask to do with passthru ones.




Richard rich.ms

antoniosk
2358 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346357 24-Feb-2025 15:26
Send private message quote this post

potscrubber:

 

Yeah I won't bin it, but I won't take it out on jobs either.  I have a crimp set but I've never been that happy with my efforts in that dept.  Maybe I should try again.

 

I know it looks like from a spool, but it has moulded connectors so I think it's an off the shelf product.

 

Thanks for the advice though!

 

 

Persevere and cut short lengths. You'll get it right from the 5th attempt. and then will choose to never do your own wiring again because its not worth the agro. But for repair jobs its a smashing thing to learn

 

 




________

 

Antoniosk

raytaylor
4001 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3348605 28-Feb-2025 08:19
Send private message quote this post

mdooher:

 

That is stranded cable, it is a lot trickier to terminate and you should use connectors that are designed for it. the bit that goes into the conductor looks like two spikes rather than three offset spikes.(you can get some that do both stranded and solid)

 

 

It used to be a thing but everyone just uses the multipurpose rj45 plugs now with pins shaped like a trident. I dont think you can even get specific stranded or solid plugs anymore from the electrical wholesalers unless its new-old stock. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

raytaylor
4001 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3348622 28-Feb-2025 08:37
Send private message quote this post

You should be able to get one of those dynamix cables from your local branch of Ideal Electrical
Send me a message and you can use my customer's cash account to get a discount.

 

I have started to use one of those mini 5 metre thin cat6 cables with my laptop for plugging into things. Quite a lot nicer than the thicker cables, however i dont believe they are compliant so only ever for temporary use. 

 

Sidenote re. the push through connectors. 
We use them exclusively - the new techs find them so much quicker to learn and use.
Each termination is always perfect because they know they can just strip the cable longer than needed and pull the wires through with some side cutters before crimping it.
We have several thousand outdoors and in service on rooftop radios.  
Although in saying that, there is a plastic shroud around the connector as part of the device it plugs in to. 

 

 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright