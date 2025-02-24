Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)PortForwarding on Spark Smart Modem 2 (newbie)
Nokc

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318825 24-Feb-2025 18:45
Me and my friends turned an old office computer into an ubuntu server for Minecraft, and once it was built and set up to host Minecraft, we were told to port forward it so that they could play on it, but because my router uses CG-NAT this wasn't possible. Further online searches on Spark's website said to use a static IP, so I've purchased one from Spark. However now I'm completely lost on how to go forward, i.e. forwarding the port so that my mates can actually connect to it.
Any amount of help / advice would be greatly appreciated as there isn't really any info online and I'm a complete newbie when it comes to anything network related.

Spyware
3727 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3346393 24-Feb-2025 18:50
CG-NAT is an ISP function and not to do with the router. Spark only use CG-NAT on cellular connections.




CG-NAT is an ISP function and not to do with the router. Spark only use CG-NAT on cellular connections.

 
 
 
 

Nokc

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3346396 24-Feb-2025 19:00
None of that actually helps me understand anything, it just confuses me even more.
sorry

Spyware
3727 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3346398 24-Feb-2025 19:06
Start by reading https://www.hostinger.com/tutorials/how-to-port-forward-a-minecraft-server




Start by reading https://www.hostinger.com/tutorials/how-to-port-forward-a-minecraft-server



Nokc

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3346421 24-Feb-2025 20:13
I've read through it and after following it up to step 3, where it asks me to set my static IP address but I have no clue what I'm doing because my menu looks different, and I'm too scared that I'm going to break something.

Spyware
3727 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3346423 24-Feb-2025 20:28
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLgEh8FHjwc




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLgEh8FHjwc

Nokc

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3346435 24-Feb-2025 20:45
One more probably stupid question, in the netplan file there's a tab for nameservers: and then addresses: should I put anything in there or leave it blank because I don't even know what addresses are or what they mean.

Spyware
3727 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3346438 24-Feb-2025 20:59
Nameserver means dns server.




Nameserver means dns server.



Nokc

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3346439 24-Feb-2025 21:00
Would I need to add one to be able to host Minecraft? Sorry if these are all silly questions.

huckster
836 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346440 24-Feb-2025 21:29
Can you connect to your Minecraft Server from a PC on the same network/in the same house?

Nokc

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3346443 24-Feb-2025 21:39
Yes that is not a problem, ps I have fully followed that tutorial and port forwarded on my router but the port is still closed (checked through portchecker.co).

Nokc

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3346446 24-Feb-2025 22:01
Update I have been a massive idiot this whole time, on my router it say's whitelisted public IP, which I set to my own because idk I'm a newbie. I cleared it, and now the port is open and it works.
Hallelujah.

cddt
1453 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346491 25-Feb-2025 07:50
Well done. This is how I got started, opening ports on an ADSL connection in 2002, for Age of Empires 2! 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

