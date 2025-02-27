mnmsymmons

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dish TV SmartVU WiFi connectivity issue, possible router settings issue?
#318859 27-Feb-2025 09:20
Hey folks,

 

I've switched from a Sky Pod to a refurbed Smartvu unit from dish tv. It's the SV11HD.

 

When i first set it up it was mind numbingly slow to install and update the apps and I started to suspect there was a connectivity issue.

 

Next step, i factory reset, did a firmware update before anything else and then installed the apps. Seemed to work well although i did need to setup the wifi connection a few times to get it to work, in the end after finding a post online about a similar problem i switched off the 5ghz signal on my Fritzbox router and believed at the time that fixed the issue.

 

Worked ok all day, but that night, started getting Wifi Connection lost messages, I could reconnect but would say "No Internet Connection". I was also showing Wifi signal "Fair" so moved the wireless router to be slightly closer to the tv (still going through one wall though).

 

Still getting the same issue, appears to be connecting and then shows "No Internet Connection".

 

Before i send this thing back to Dish TV, i wanted to check if there is any settings I should try adjusting on my Fritzbox router first. It's Fritzbox 7530 IO, and it's connected to VDSL with 2 Degrees (i'm semi rural so no fibre), i'm getting around 90-100mbs when i do a speed test so don't believe that is an issue). I've done the obvious stuff of resetting my router etc. There's also no Ethernet socket on the Smartvu unit so can't test it wired either.

 

Thanks for your help!

  #3348333 27-Feb-2025 11:11
Very low specs on that device so I wouldn't expect greatness! But you could try 2.4g only wifi on the fritzbox in case you are to far from the fritzbox 5g signal. It may not like dual band wifi.

 
 
 
 

  #3348756 28-Feb-2025 17:40
Thank you, I thought I’d done this but at some point I must have hit the “auto set” option for Wifi Channel settings. Switched off 5ghz and it worked a lot better, then moved the router to be within a few metres of the tv and now have no issues at all. The range that unit can pick up is pathetic! 

