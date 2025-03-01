Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Switching from Spark to Skinny fibre and taking Spark HG659b modem with me - bad idea? + looking for config advice
Hi folks. Hopefully there's some "yes/no" answers to this one. I'm reasonably computer literate but somehow network config stuff is just my personal blindspot.

 

I'm swapping over from Spark Max Fibre to an identical (but cheaper) Skinny Fibre plan. $5 off for the first 12 months if I bring along my current modem.

 

I looked into the modems provided by Skinny, and one of them is the same HG659b (at least, the same model #) I have from Spark already. Skinny has that whole "you can bring your own modem, but you'll have to config yourself at your own risk, so good luck." I figure it's the same model Skinny themselves offer, Skyy are a sub of Spark, so... can't be too risky?

 

Question #1: Is taking the Spark modem along a bad idea?

 

My setup is pretty vanilla-- regular house, a few computers, a few phones, consoles, TV, a bit of streaming to Twitch/YouTube. Nothing particularly unique going on. I've read that the HG659b is an old model, but reasonably reliable? I don't experience any consistent connection issues, but would I be better served by seeking out a better model (or even just taking Skinny's offer of a Smart modem or something?). Mostly working from a "not broke; don't fix" mentality at the moment, but happy to consider any obviously better options if they exist.

 

Question #2: If I just bring along the Spark modem, am I reading the required config changes correctly?

 

Usually I can happily follow along with generic instructions and make some educated guesses as to how it applies to my personal situation, but this is one I don't want to mess up and leave myself without a connection for any longer than I have to.

 

Skinny's fibre config instructions:

 

  • PPP Protocol: PPPoE
  • VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No
  • PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz
  • PPP Password: password
  • IP Address: Obtain Automatically
  • DNS servers: Obtain Automatically
  • MTU: 1500

The config on the Spark HG659b looks like this:

 

 

Would I be right to think that the changes I would need to make are:

 

  • PPP Protocol: PPPoE   (no change)
  • VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No   (untick "Enable VLAN"? Or delete the "VLAN ID" value?)
  • PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz   (change "Internet account" field)
  • PPP Password: password   (change "Internet password" field)
  • IP Address: Obtain Automatically   (no change)
  • DNS servers: Obtain Automatically   (no change)
  • MTU: 1500   (change the "MRU" field? Or just leave it?)

Apologies in advance if there's some obvious "uh you need to provide more details for us dummy" thing I'm missing here, and thanks in advance!

1) You've got the config changes sorted - turn off VLAN 10, everything else stays the same.

 

2) HG659b is getting pretty long in the tooth and is known for wifi troubles if you get too many devices (about 32). Having said that, it was pretty solid in it's day and if you aren't seeing any problems with it, then there's probably no point in changing just for the sake of it.

 
 
 
 

RunningMan:

 

[...]turn off VLAN 10, everything else stays the same.

 

 

Thanks for that. Just to be clear-- untick Enable VLAN, or delete the "10" out of the VLAN ID field?

Untick enable VLAN, then the number becomes irrelevant. Every other setting is the same between Spark & Skinny, so no other changes should be needed.



I am pretty sure that skinny provide the Smart Modem 3 rather than that old HG659b

BlargHonk:

 

I am pretty sure that skinny provide the Smart Modem 3 rather than that old HG659b

 

 

you get a slight discount if you BYO modem, the smart modem is far superior though 

misterocto:

 

. . . but would I be better served by seeking out a better model (or even just taking Skinny's offer of a Smart modem or something?). Mostly working from a "not broke; don't fix" mentality at the moment, but happy to consider any obviously better options if they exist.

 

 

sign up for 12 months and you can get the Spark / Skinny Smart Modem 3 for free.
It's much better than that old HG659b. Must be getting close to its last legs by now.

