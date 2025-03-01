Hi folks. Hopefully there's some "yes/no" answers to this one. I'm reasonably computer literate but somehow network config stuff is just my personal blindspot.

I'm swapping over from Spark Max Fibre to an identical (but cheaper) Skinny Fibre plan. $5 off for the first 12 months if I bring along my current modem.

I looked into the modems provided by Skinny, and one of them is the same HG659b (at least, the same model #) I have from Spark already. Skinny has that whole "you can bring your own modem, but you'll have to config yourself at your own risk, so good luck." I figure it's the same model Skinny themselves offer, Skyy are a sub of Spark, so... can't be too risky?

Question #1: Is taking the Spark modem along a bad idea?

My setup is pretty vanilla-- regular house, a few computers, a few phones, consoles, TV, a bit of streaming to Twitch/YouTube. Nothing particularly unique going on. I've read that the HG659b is an old model, but reasonably reliable? I don't experience any consistent connection issues, but would I be better served by seeking out a better model (or even just taking Skinny's offer of a Smart modem or something?). Mostly working from a "not broke; don't fix" mentality at the moment, but happy to consider any obviously better options if they exist.

Question #2: If I just bring along the Spark modem, am I reading the required config changes correctly?

Usually I can happily follow along with generic instructions and make some educated guesses as to how it applies to my personal situation, but this is one I don't want to mess up and leave myself without a connection for any longer than I have to.

Skinny's fibre config instructions:

PPP Protocol: PPPoE

PPPoE VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No

Off/Disabled/No PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz

user@skinny.co.nz PPP Password: password

password IP Address: Obtain Automatically

Obtain Automatically DNS servers: Obtain Automatically

Obtain Automatically MTU: 1500

The config on the Spark HG659b looks like this:

Would I be right to think that the changes I would need to make are:

PPP Protocol: PPPoE (no change)

PPPoE (no change) VLAN Tagging: Off/Disabled/No (untick "Enable VLAN"? Or delete the "VLAN ID" value?)

Off/Disabled/No (untick "Enable VLAN"? Or delete the "VLAN ID" value?) PPP Username: user@skinny.co.nz (change "Internet account" field)

user@skinny.co.nz (change "Internet account" field) PPP Password: password (change "Internet password" field)

password (change "Internet password" field) IP Address: Obtain Automatically (no change)

Obtain Automatically (no change) DNS servers: Obtain Automatically (no change)

Obtain Automatically (no change) MTU: 1500 (change the "MRU" field? Or just leave it?)

Apologies in advance if there's some obvious "uh you need to provide more details for us dummy" thing I'm missing here, and thanks in advance!