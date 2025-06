Hi - The house I occupy has a Slingshot router with an analogue phone - I cannot get rid of the phone so am stuck with the router (unfortunately) - I have Ubiquti switch , cloud gateway and a couple of AP's, Can I connect my switch to the Slingshot router and cloud gateway to my switch ?

Basically looking for a way to connect to the internet but cannot ditch the Slingshot kit.

Any help appreciated.