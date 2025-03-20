shakedown14

Hi Guys,
I've just done a speedtest over wifi on 3 different device:
-iPhone X: download is 200Mbps
-desktop using TP link WN727N: 25Mbps up and down motherboard is ASUS H110i-plus
-Laptop ASUS UX301 with integrated wifi Intel AC7265: 119Mbps down and 90Mbps up
Modem is Huawei HG659 on Skinny fiber
How is my iPhone X is so much faster on Wifi?
I have to change my usb wifi dongle to get better results. Any suggestions for not crazy dollars? I'm about to order some stuff from amazon australia so will chuck in a wifi dongle.
Thanks