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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Wifi speed iPhone/Laptop/Desktop
shakedown14

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#319083 20-Mar-2025 20:42
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Hi Guys,

 

I've just done a speedtest over wifi on 3 different device:

 

-iPhone X: download is 200Mbps

 

-desktop using TP link WN727N: 25Mbps up and down motherboard is ASUS H110i-plus

 

-Laptop ASUS UX301 with integrated wifi Intel AC7265: 119Mbps down and 90Mbps up

 

Modem is Huawei HG659 on Skinny fiber

 

 

 

How is my iPhone X is so much faster on Wifi?

 

I have to change my usb wifi dongle to get better results. Any suggestions for not crazy dollars? I'm about to order some stuff from amazon australia so will chuck in a wifi dongle.

 

 

 

Thanks

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fe31nz
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  #3355767 20-Mar-2025 22:36
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TP link WN727N - that is your problem.  The moment I saw the N on the end of the name, I suspected it was a 802.11n (WiFi 4) device, an older and slower WiFi standard.  Google confirmed that.  Get a device that does at least 802.1ac (WiFi 5) which is the standard that your HG659 does.  Note that there are older versions of the HG659 that only do 802.11n, but yours is clearly a later version that does 802.11ac.



shakedown14

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  #3355822 21-Mar-2025 08:21
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Ok thanks that’s what I thought.

 

I will buy a new wifi dongle then.

cddt
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  #3355921 21-Mar-2025 10:27
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If using a USB dongle, make sure you use the USB3 ports, not USB2. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury



shakedown14

74 posts

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  #3355936 21-Mar-2025 10:48
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Yup I will thanks!

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