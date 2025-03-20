shakedown14

Hi Guys,

I've just done a speedtest over wifi on 3 different device:

-iPhone X: download is 200Mbps

-desktop using TP link WN727N: 25Mbps up and down motherboard is ASUS H110i-plus

-Laptop ASUS UX301 with integrated wifi Intel AC7265: 119Mbps down and 90Mbps up

Modem is Huawei HG659 on Skinny fiber

How is my iPhone X is so much faster on Wifi?

I have to change my usb wifi dongle to get better results. Any suggestions for not crazy dollars? I'm about to order some stuff from amazon australia so will chuck in a wifi dongle.

Thanks