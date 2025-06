FYI I thought TradeMe was down since Sunday, but it turns out that my pihole, specifically the list https://nsfw.oisd.nl has blocking TradeMe.

It must've been fixed already as after an update, TradeMe is no longer blocked:

hal@pihole:~ $ pihole -q trademe.co.nz

Match found in https://nsfw.oisd.nl:

||trademe.co.nz^

hal@pihole:~ $ pihole -g

....lists updating....

hal@pihole:~ $ pihole -q trademe.co.nz

[i] No results found for trademe.co.nz within the adlists