Hey - it seems to me that this is a network hardware issue but interested in others thoughts/suggestions.

I have moved house (Kumeu to Kaiapoi) and brought my router and devices with me.

The new place has a different home network clearly.

The router (D-Link COVR X-1870) serves up wireless clients fine but for the wired clients it says the IP address is not available - device itself is listed but greyed out - example is the ASUS NAS I have. The ASUS Control Center tool also doesn't display it at all - it has been reliable in the past.

The DHCP IP address range is .50 to .199 so don't see any issues there - I have far fewer devices than that.

It really feels like an internal network hardware issue at this point.

Any other thoughts from anybody pls to try?

TIA

Mark