Hard wired LAN clients not accessible but wireless are........
Hey - it seems to me that this is a network hardware issue but interested in others thoughts/suggestions.

 

I have moved house (Kumeu to Kaiapoi) and brought my router and devices with me.

 

The new place has a different home network clearly.

 

The router (D-Link COVR X-1870) serves up wireless clients fine but for the wired clients it says the IP address is not available - device itself is listed but greyed out - example is the ASUS NAS I have. The ASUS Control Center tool also doesn't display it at all - it has been reliable in the past.

 

The DHCP IP address range is .50 to .199 so don't see any issues there - I have far fewer devices than that. 

 

It really feels like an internal network hardware issue at this point.

 

Any other thoughts from anybody pls to try?

 

TIA

 

Mark




Was there a fixed ip for the nas? If there was, it could be outside the ip address range (in the .2-.49 range)

 
 
 
 

Did you bring this router with you, or was it there when you moved in?




How are you plugging in devices? Sounds like you slightly reference house wiring?

 

 

 

have you checked the logical flow path of the those wires and how they terminate?

 

Are you sure those Ethernet ports in what I assume are different rooms actually Ethernet and not wired for phone?

 

 

 

poat some pics.

 

do the devices work if you plug them directly into the router?



Thanks all - it’s all simpler logically when the ont, router, switch and no patch panel are 6 inches away from each other. ☺️

 

When I added a cable back from the router as the return to the network, all the wired ports work as expected.

 

Happy Saturday!

 

Mark

 

 

 

 

 

 




