xyeovillian

I have an Archer AX 10 TP Link Do I copy the Dynamic details to Static
IP Address 103.187.XX.XX
Subnet Mask 255.255.255.255
Default Gateway 103.243.XX.XX
Primary DNS Secondary DNS
With my DNS settings dns4me ?
No. You can't make up a static IP. Your ISP must assign this to you.
And the vast majority of the time, if you get a static allocation from your ISP, you will still keep your router set to dynamic. The address will still be assigned dynamically, and will just be the same address every time.
Hidden your IP address but no, you don’t do that.
You can either use a ddns service (duckdns for example) to do it for you else purchase a one-off Static IP address from Quic (as I see you’re with them) to make it static. Otherwise another workaround is to simply update your IP address when it changes in the dns4me control panel, they’re pretty sticky.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
I think based on the last line, OP is wanting his devices to use dns4me's DNS servers.
If so, don't touch your WAN configuration, go here, set the DHCP DNS servers.
In quasi related news, much though I think TP Link is kind of a garbage brand, it's _very_ cool that their website has emulators for their router firmwares so that you can go and get screenshots like this to help people.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.
Lias:
I think based on the last line, OP is wanting his devices to use dns4me's DNS servers.
If so, don't touch your WAN configuration, go here, set the DHCP DNS servers.
In quasi related news, much though I think TP Link is kind of a garbage brand, it's _very_ cool that their website has emulators for their router firmwares so that you can go and get screenshots like this to help people.
Yes thats the one and yes I have a static ip with Quic will have a look thanks
You should not enter static IP addresses as those will be assigned by your ISP.
You can change DNS using that page - but that is a LAN configuration (how devices are identified inside your network), not WAN (how your router is identified on the Internet).
Do not change the "Pool" addresses unless you have a reason for that e.g. changing your internal network.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync