ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Set up static ip for my router
xyeovillian

381 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#319634 15-May-2025 15:16
I have an Archer AX 10 TP Link Do I copy the Dynamic details to Static

IP Address 103.187.XX.XX
Subnet Mask 255.255.255.255
Default Gateway 103.243.XX.XX
Primary DNS Secondary DNS

 

 

 

With my DNS settings dns4me ?

RunningMan
8970 posts

Uber Geek


  #3373611 15-May-2025 15:29
No. You can't make up a static IP. Your ISP must assign this to you.



Behodar
10530 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373616 15-May-2025 15:52
And the vast majority of the time, if you get a static allocation from your ISP, you will still keep your router set to dynamic. The address will still be assigned dynamically, and will just be the same address every time.

michaelmurfy
meow
13301 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373630 15-May-2025 16:12
Hidden your IP address but no, you don’t do that.

 

You can either use a ddns service (duckdns for example) to do it for you else purchase a one-off Static IP address from Quic (as I see you’re with them) to make it static. Otherwise another workaround is to simply update your IP address when it changes in the dns4me control panel, they’re pretty sticky.




Lias
5594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373632 15-May-2025 16:27
I think based on the last line, OP is wanting his devices to use dns4me's DNS servers.

 

If so, don't touch your WAN configuration, go here, set the DHCP DNS servers. 

 

 

 

 

In quasi related news, much though I think TP Link is kind of a garbage brand, it's _very_ cool that their website has emulators for their router firmwares so that you can go and get screenshots like this to help people.




xyeovillian

381 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3373678 16-May-2025 09:19
Lias:

 

I think based on the last line, OP is wanting his devices to use dns4me's DNS servers.

 

If so, don't touch your WAN configuration, go here, set the DHCP DNS servers. 

 

 

 

 

In quasi related news, much though I think TP Link is kind of a garbage brand, it's _very_ cool that their website has emulators for their router firmwares so that you can go and get screenshots like this to help people.

 

 

Yes thats the one and yes I have a static ip with Quic will have a look thanks

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79373 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373680 16-May-2025 09:29
You should not enter static IP addresses as those will be assigned by your ISP.

 

You can change DNS using that page - but that is a LAN configuration (how devices are identified inside your network), not WAN (how your router is identified on the Internet).

 

Do not change the "Pool" addresses unless you have a reason for that e.g. changing your internal network.




