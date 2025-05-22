Just wondering for any current or former cable TV users who still have existing coax in the house, have you considered reusing the coax for house ethernet cabling using adapters like this
https://www.amazon.com/goCoax-Adapter-Ethernet-Bandwidth-existing/dp/B09RB1QYR9?th=1
I stopped using cable TV and cable Internet a while ago but I still have the coax in the wall with an outlet next to my ONT and one behind my HiFi cabinet where I have my Google Chromecast and Kodi client, both connected using Powerline. That's okay but it does struggle when i try to stream 4K content from my Plex server with Dolby TrueHD and Atmos.
I don't want to run Cat 6 cables and if this works, it would solve the speed problem.