It works very well, but do not try to share the coax with an antenna feed if you are still into legacy linear broadcasting.

If you can make it a single run by bypassing splitters etc that is the best case, as what moca does is just use high powers to brute force the signal thru splitters going the wrong way to overcome port isolation so if you can get a direct run they will run better.

Friend bought some back from the states to try out and they worked very very well. Had 2.5G ports, but he only has 1 gig gear and it easily achieves that and there isn't any noticeable latency or giant spikes in it like with powerline. probably a 30m run in total with part of it between buildings of stuff that was put in to send the UHF output of a sky box to a sleepout back in the day, and the only other cable under the driveway was a 2 pair phone cable and the power. Powerline was totally useless for that but the moca came thru perfectly.