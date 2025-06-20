Hey all, looking for some help on a networking change. I have a Unifi setup and want to connect a switch in the house (US24) to a switch in the cabin (US-8-150) via fibre. Originally I was trying to find one of the Ubiquiti DAC (direct attached cable) - for the 25 meters or so of the run. But then I realised - and this is where I need some help - DAC cable are (as their names suggests) directly connected to the transceiver right? This is a problem as I have to run the cable through conduit. It's 32mm OD but there are 2 90 degree bends, one wide and one small.
So, as I understand it, I need something like this (from fs.com ) - https://www.fs.com/au/products/70220.html and then a cable like this - https://www.fs.com/au/products/70220.html This will let me runt he cable through the conduit and then attach the transceivers on both ends, is that correct?
But even then what options do I go with? LC UPC both ends? What fibre count? And what option for the cable?
Many thanks for any help!!