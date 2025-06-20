Multimode fiber is old technology and should never be used to leave a building

Thats any cable that says OM3 and OM4

If you are going between buildings, tenancies or dwellings then you should be using Singlemode fiber.

Its futureproof and equipment for single mode fiber is readily accessible.

Thats any cable that says OS2

The other benefit is that if you ever decide to have a second ONT installed, say if you rent out the cabin, OS2 cable is compatible with UFB fiber networks where as multimode is not.



The name may sound confusing but multimode fiber is less useful than singlemode fiber.

Once you have your chosen switches, such as the unifi models you have, you can just use a duplex OS2 fiber cable (that means two fibers) of an appropriate length, pull it through the duct and plug it in at each end.

Standard patch cables from FS.com work, so long as its secure from rodents inside a sealed conduit, otherwise go with armored patch cables.



The cable ends should be duplex LC-UPC (blue, not green)

I dont believe you can get DAC cables longer than about 3 metres. They are really for just going between switches in the same cabinet.

The cable you have linked to is perfect for the job. We use it for running our antennas on cell towers.

Note both your links were the same.



The cable options to choose are

- Custom Length - make sure you go with more than you need, coil the rest up in an accessible place.

- Fiber Counts: 2 fibers

- Connector A: LC UPC Duplex

- Connector B: LC UPC Duplex

- Pulling Eye: Both Ends

- Packaging: Any option they give you.

The SFP module for each end is

- If both your switches have SFP+ 10g ports https://www.fs.com/au/products/74673.html?attribute=111874&id=4370229

- If one or both of your switches have SFP 1g ports: https://www.fs.com/au/products/75326.html?attribute=5963&id=4189815

I am pretty sure all unifi switches are SFP+ 10gbit



Edit: I am thinking more about this. I am replacing 80mbit radio links around a housing campus at the moment and we are livening it up with 1gbit SFP modules so I could be wrong about all unifi switches being 10gbit. There would be a reason we are only lighting it up with 1gbit and that would be the customer not wanting to replace expensive switches yet until next years budget. Best you confirm the specs.