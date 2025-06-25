Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Grandstream GWN7062, ASUS RT-AX3000 - Which should be the Router
alisam

828 posts

Ultimate Geek


#320007 25-Jun-2025 14:15
My GWN7062 suddenly decided to misbehave. I tried factory resets, but it constantly powered itself down and the restarted for a few minutes and so on.

 

I had to purchase a new Router immediately and bought an ASUS RT-AX3000 as it was not too expensive and not the cheapest.

 

The GWN7062 was replaced under warranty (3 years) and I received it today.

 

Now I am not sure what to do.

 

Should I keep the AX-3000 as the router and use the GWN7062 as a MESH Access Point (which I believe it can be) or use the GWN7062 as the Router and use the AX-3000 doing another job. How can I use the AX-3000?

 

At present, my only access point is a GWN7665 and is working well.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

darylblake
1159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3386987 25-Jun-2025 14:24
I love my Grandstream AP. Extremely solid, great throughput. Reliable.

I don't know much about the router. But stick with what works. 
Personally I use separate AP's and Routers/switches over all in one units. 

TBH I am one of those people who cant be bothered changing stuff. If something is setup and working I usually just dont bother.

