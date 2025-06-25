My GWN7062 suddenly decided to misbehave. I tried factory resets, but it constantly powered itself down and the restarted for a few minutes and so on.

I had to purchase a new Router immediately and bought an ASUS RT-AX3000 as it was not too expensive and not the cheapest.

The GWN7062 was replaced under warranty (3 years) and I received it today.

Now I am not sure what to do.

Should I keep the AX-3000 as the router and use the GWN7062 as a MESH Access Point (which I believe it can be) or use the GWN7062 as the Router and use the AX-3000 doing another job. How can I use the AX-3000?

At present, my only access point is a GWN7665 and is working well.