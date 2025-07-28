Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Deco + VLAN10 UFB + Ethernet backhaul
deadlyllama

1261 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#320296 28-Jul-2025 16:21
Send private message

I'm setting up some Tp-link deco units at our church to make the Wifi extend across the buildings.  There is some wired networking around the place.

 

I read that the Decos can do wired backhaul to the main unit, and I've got that working here at home.  I also read that using a Deco as a router with NZ UFB and VLAN 10 means turning on "IPTV/VLAN" support.  And that "IPTV/VLAN" mode means that I can only use the second port of my two port, router Deco as an "IPTV" port - which I assume means I can't use it for wired backhaul.

 

Has anyone got experience one way or the other?  Wired backhaul is a requirement, if I can't use the Deco in router mode I can always use it in bridge mode and not worry about VLANs.  If we can use the deco as a router, we'd prefer that option.

Create new topic
nitro
657 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3397774 28-Jul-2025 17:17
Send private message quote this post

TP-Link has a emulators available online that you can try - TP-Link Emulators.

 

Looking at the one for an AX80, it appears you do find the options under IPTV/VLAN, and also that you can choose which ports they apply to (if i understand it correctly).

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright