deadlyllama

I'm setting up some Tp-link deco units at our church to make the Wifi extend across the buildings. There is some wired networking around the place.

I read that the Decos can do wired backhaul to the main unit, and I've got that working here at home. I also read that using a Deco as a router with NZ UFB and VLAN 10 means turning on "IPTV/VLAN" support. And that "IPTV/VLAN" mode means that I can only use the second port of my two port, router Deco as an "IPTV" port - which I assume means I can't use it for wired backhaul.

Has anyone got experience one way or the other? Wired backhaul is a requirement, if I can't use the Deco in router mode I can always use it in bridge mode and not worry about VLANs. If we can use the deco as a router, we'd prefer that option.