I upgraded my old pfSense 2.7.2 to the new 2.8.0 version because of the new multithread-capable PPPoE module. It's said that it boosts performance and reduces CPU load—especially useful for multi-gigabit PPPoE setups and can be enabled under System → Advanced → Networking.

Unfortunately, I was not able (yet) to get it going. I was wondering whether anybody got it to work and how.

My pfSense box is a trivial Dell Optiplex 3020 with Intel i5-4590 CPU, 8 gigs of RAM and a 128 GB spinning disk and 4-port server nic (HP). This machine runs flawlessly over the last 8 years. I have Spark Fiber 950/550.