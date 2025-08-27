Heyo everyone,

So, this setting I don't fully understand and the bubble that tells you a little about it doesn't make sense to me, so before someone accuses me of trolling, just shut up. I'm feeling I missing something with understanding this so I will say what the options are and can someone tell me if my understanding is correct?

Will Prevent client auto DoH make it so only my dns be used and cannot be bypassed?

So I have NextDNS set in my router (Asus AX89X), this setting) "Prevent client auto DoH" is on auto.



Not sure what the auto is appart from maybe allowing it and not allowing it sometimes?



Yes = Enforce my dns settings?

No = Don't force it?

Am I right with thinking any of this? I am not sure why I am so confused with this lol.