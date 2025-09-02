At some point last year, our UDM SE died and we purchased a UDM Pro to get back up and running while we waited for the UDM SE warranty replacement.

I wanted to configure them both with UniFi's high availability configuration "Shadow Gateway" but they need to be the exact same model so I can't use these, even though they're pretty much the exact same hardware, except for the added PoE in the SE.

If anyone here is in Auckland and is keen to upgrade from UDM Pro to UDM SE let me know! I'm happy to swap for free so I can enable the HA setup.