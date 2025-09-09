Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Router to handle VLANs?
Stildawn

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#322662 9-Sep-2025 21:28
Send private message

Hi All

 

Just after some advice / recommendations on redoing my home network.

 

 

 

Not sure if I'm describing this right but here goes. We have a house with an attached granny flat.

 

Our Fibre comes into the house terminating at ONT in a closet in the main house office.  

 

From ONT it goes into router which provides WiFi for half the main house, then ethernet to a switch, then 5 x ethernet lines through the walls.

 

3 lines go to the main house including one with a router with DHCP disabled providing wifi for the second half of the main house.

 

2 lines go into the lounge and office of the granny flat.

 

 

 

Originally we had a friend living in the granny flat and I had another router with DHCP disabled providing him WiFi, and he also plugged his PC directly into the granny flat office ethernet line. With this setup he was on our network, could see my file server etc, and we could even see his Google home devices and control them from our phones.

 

 

 

Issue is, he's moved on and we are now going to rent out the granny flat to randoms, so getting to my actual question, we are including internet in the rent, and I can have the router provide wifi as before, but I don't really want their PC devices on my home network (seeing file server etc etc). 

 

 

 

From my research what I think I need to do is replace my current main router (HG659) with one that can handle VLANs then set up two VLANs one for the main house assigned to LAN1 going to the switch (which then goes to the 3 main house ethernet lines). And another VLAN assigned to LAN2 and LAN3 which i connect to the 2 ethernet lines going to the granny flat.

 

 

 

Am I correct in that this would work?

 

What router would you recommend?

 

 

 

Hopefully that makes sense, tried to include everything to give a complete picture. 

 

 

 

Cheers

Create new topic
coffeebaron
6242 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3477

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3413102 9-Sep-2025 22:39
Send private message quote this post

A Draytek, or a Unifi UCG.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 