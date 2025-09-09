Hi All

Just after some advice / recommendations on redoing my home network.

Not sure if I'm describing this right but here goes. We have a house with an attached granny flat.

Our Fibre comes into the house terminating at ONT in a closet in the main house office.

From ONT it goes into router which provides WiFi for half the main house, then ethernet to a switch, then 5 x ethernet lines through the walls.

3 lines go to the main house including one with a router with DHCP disabled providing wifi for the second half of the main house.

2 lines go into the lounge and office of the granny flat.

Originally we had a friend living in the granny flat and I had another router with DHCP disabled providing him WiFi, and he also plugged his PC directly into the granny flat office ethernet line. With this setup he was on our network, could see my file server etc, and we could even see his Google home devices and control them from our phones.

Issue is, he's moved on and we are now going to rent out the granny flat to randoms, so getting to my actual question, we are including internet in the rent, and I can have the router provide wifi as before, but I don't really want their PC devices on my home network (seeing file server etc etc).

From my research what I think I need to do is replace my current main router (HG659) with one that can handle VLANs then set up two VLANs one for the main house assigned to LAN1 going to the switch (which then goes to the 3 main house ethernet lines). And another VLAN assigned to LAN2 and LAN3 which i connect to the 2 ethernet lines going to the granny flat.

Am I correct in that this would work?

What router would you recommend?

Hopefully that makes sense, tried to include everything to give a complete picture.

Cheers