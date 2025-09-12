Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Best Ad Blocker options for non-tech savvy and elderly family members?
spacedog

493 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 59


#322684 12-Sep-2025 08:37
Send private message quote this post

I've got an elderly family member who is very susceptible to online advertising.  Particularly supplement scams and spam and he ends up spending thousands a year on junk supplements.  He lives overseas so my ability to help manage his network and devices is pretty limited, but when I recently visited him and observed his daily internet activity and the sites he visits, I can see he is getting targeted/pushed supplements/medical advertising at an unbelievable level.  I think the only way to protect him is to find a good ad-blocking option that really cuts down on the ads he is getting pushed, but doesn't disrupt his daily internet consumption.  Thankfully he doesn't use social media, but he does watch a lot of YouTube.

 

He's in the USA on a Spectrum internet account and I really can't easily do anything to configure and manage his router remotely so I'm probably best to look at client-side solutions for his Windows desktop and, probably his iPhone (although he doesn't do a lot on his phone and most of the damage is coming from computer based browsing).

Any recommendations here of what's the easiest, most stable (e.g. the adblocker doesn't start breaking important things like accessing banks, everyday youtube watching, news sites like NYTimes, power and utility companies, etc...) set-and-forget option? 

 

I'm kind of thinking it needs to be more DNS based.  Have tried browsers plugins like Adblocker Plus and uBlock, but those have done nothing to curb this problem and the script blocking on them occasionally interferes with normal and legitimate website functions.

 

The two that seem to come to mind are AdGuard and NextDNS.  I don't mind paying for a service as that will be far cheaper than the amount of money being lost to scammy health supplement advertising.

Create new topic
KiwiSurfer
1493 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 786

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3414037 12-Sep-2025 10:15
Send private message quote this post

Adding uBlock Origin or similar to his browser would be easiest IMHO. DNS and the like too complex to manage especially remotely.



mentalinc
3274 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 954

Trusted

  #3414040 12-Sep-2025 10:24
Send private message quote this post

Also suggest looking into these as well: https://github.com/hagezi/dns-blocklists 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

cddt
1610 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1467


  #3414041 12-Sep-2025 10:25
Send private message quote this post

uBlock Origin. Shouldn't cause any issues. 

 

 

 

Get the full-fat version on Firefox, since Google recently nerfed the Chrome version. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 37805

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3414042 12-Sep-2025 10:26
Send private message quote this post

uBlock Origin if using Firefox or Edge, uBlock Lite if using Chrome.

 

And certainly not Adblocker Plus. It's not a good option. Ever.

 

DNS, as mentioned, is complicated to manage remotely.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

 

gehenna
8552 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3767

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3414049 12-Sep-2025 10:32
Send private message quote this post

Or use Brave browser.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 37805

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3414064 12-Sep-2025 10:46
Send private message quote this post

Brave is know for previously injecting their ads, replacing the original ads. 

 

Also, behind the Chromium release. I wouldn't use Brave these days. But it's a start.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 