The trouble I'm having with getting UFB to my new home has given me time to think about how I want to set up my network once I do get fibre.

In our previous place I had a Fritz!Box 7590 hooked up to the ONT, and a 7530 as a wireless mesh. I was hoping to reuse them, even though both are WiFi 5. The new place has two floors. The comms cabinet is in the garage on the ground floor. There are two Ethernet cables running from the comms cabinet to Ethernet wall jacks - one on each floor, where the architect expected the TVs to go. 🤦‍♂️That's it, no more Cat6 in the entire house.

I assume the ONT, once installed, will be in the comms cabinet. The comms cabinet being in the garage and made of aluminum, I don't want to place the 7590 there if we plan to use it for WiFi. I can place the 7590 in the lounge and use one of the two available ethernet cables to connect the ONT to it. That would mean I have to connect the 7530 to it as a wireless mesh which isn't a great option. What else can I do here? Can I, for example, use the 7590 in the comms cabinet as a modem router, and get a couple of Deco x55 units or similar as APs, hanging off the 7590 LAN ports? Is there anything else I can do, asides from rewiring the place?