Can you reduce the transmit power for a particular SSID in Unifi?

I got two Ubiquiti UAP-AC-PROs in my house. Great access points with enough connection strength to the footpath over road. Useful for when I'm at the neighbours house and can pull up cctv video to my phone.

But this can be a problem with my guest wifi network.

Often my neighbours new phone will connect to my network. Even with their device is 40m away and through three brick walls.

Currently set to auto transmit power for all SSIDs in Unifi controller.