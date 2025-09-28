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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Can you reduce the range of a single SSID? Ubiquiti Unifi
MarkM536

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#322841 28-Sep-2025 13:13
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Can you reduce the transmit power for a particular SSID in Unifi?

 

 

 

I got two Ubiquiti UAP-AC-PROs in my house. Great access points with enough connection strength to the footpath over road. Useful for when I'm at the neighbours house and can pull up cctv video to my phone.

 

 

 

But this can be a problem with my guest wifi network.

 

Often my neighbours new phone will connect to my network. Even with their device is 40m away and through three brick walls.

 

 

 

Currently set to auto transmit power for all SSIDs in Unifi controller.

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muppet
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  #3419445 28-Sep-2025 13:26
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No, You are setting the radio strength.  It's not a per SSID thing. Why don't you just blacklist/block their Mac address? They won't be able to join then.



MarkM536

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  #3419447 28-Sep-2025 13:31
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muppet:

 

No, You are setting the radio strength.  It's not a per SSID thing. Why don't you just blacklist/block their Mac address? They won't be able to join then. 

 

 

I don't want to blacklist them on my network. 

 

They'll often come over in for a cuppa, and share things to the Chrome cast... Same as me around at their place.

 

Their phone Mac address is a rolling one.

Goosey
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  #3419455 28-Sep-2025 14:18
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Easiest fix is to look at using the guest gateway page option.

 

they would have to log in via web browser page to use your guest network..

 


otherwise,  it much you can so given you are happy for them to use your network 



CYaBro
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  #3419457 28-Sep-2025 14:26
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You could try locking their device to the Unifi AP that’s furtherest from their house and see if that helps. 
That would then still work when they do come over to your place.

 

 

 

 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

cyril7
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  #3419479 28-Sep-2025 16:25
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Hi why is your guest network open, I know you will say because it uses a hotspot portal to login, but why not add a wpa2 key, that way randoms won't connect (regardless if they complete the hotspot portal or not) and added bonus, guests traffic is encrypted.

 

 

 

Cyril 

Nate001
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  #3419486 28-Sep-2025 16:53
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cyril7:

 

Hi why is your guest network open, I know you will say because it uses a hotspot portal to login, but why not add a wpa2 key, that way randoms won't connect (regardless if they complete the hotspot portal or not) and added bonus, guests traffic is encrypted.

 

 

 

Cyril 

 

 

I don't believe OPs network is open, they've allowed their neighbour to join and use guest network when visiting. Now their neighbour's devices are "roaming" onto OPs guest network when neighbour is at their own address as the signal must be stronger than neighbours own WiFi.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
MarkM536

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  #3419494 28-Sep-2025 18:30
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cyril7:

 

Hi why is your guest network open, I know you will say because it uses a hotspot portal to login, but why not add a wpa2 key, that way randoms won't connect (regardless if they complete the hotspot portal or not) and added bonus, guests traffic is encrypted.

 

 

 

Cyril 

 

 

It's password protected.

cyril7
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  #3419498 28-Sep-2025 20:05
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Ok, stand corrected, as for limiting a specific SSID, perhaps managing beacon rates, other than that, no idea.

 

 

 

Cyril 

fearandloathing
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  #3419573 28-Sep-2025 23:03
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Switch off 2.4 on your guest network. Set your transmit power to low, or at least medium.

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