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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Home network setup with Orbi router
muzzman

6 posts

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#323041 19-Oct-2025 17:35
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I have a new Orbi router to replace the Fritzbox and have installed the Orbi in the garage cabinet. To get better wifi, I want to move the Orbi into the lounge which I have already tested using an ethernet cable for the TV which goes through the wall into the lounge. I used a four port Tp-Link switch in the lounge into which I have plugged the TV cable which is now the connection to the ONT.  This means I can connect successfully to the Orbi router, and link up the TV and other wifi devices.  

 

The Orbi now is giving a better signal than from its previous location in the garage cabinet.  

 

Just one problem remains.  One of the cables is a Cat6 cable that runs from the cabinet, through the ceiling to my office so I can directly connect my PC and printers.  It is not practical to rewire the cable to go into the lounge, and thus connect to the Orbi router. 

 

So how do I do this? I assume many of you have faced exactly the same challenge!

 

Note that there is not enough space to get another cable through the wall from the garage to the lounge

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

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RunningMan
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  #3426412 19-Oct-2025 17:47
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You need to connect ONT -> Router -> Switch. Any other order will not work.



muzzman

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  #3426463 19-Oct-2025 18:01
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Thanks for you comment.  I read somewhere it is possible to use another router , eg my Fritzbox, to connect to the ONT, turn off the wifi on the Fritzbox and cable to the switch in the lounge to the Orbi etc?  If so, are there any other settings needed to change in the Fritzbox?

mrgsm021
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  #3426585 20-Oct-2025 09:11
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It's not clear to me where your ONT is located but if it is inside the garage cabinet, you can do the following:

 

  • re-use Fritzbox with its WiFi switched off as the main router inside the garage cabinet, plugged into the ONT.
  • The cable that goes into the office for the PC can be plugged into Fritzbox
  • Another cable from Fritzbox goes to the lounge for the TP Link switch.
  • Switch has both TV and Orbi (in access point mode) for WiFi

 

 

If the ONT is in the lounge then the following should help:

 

  • Move the TP link switch into the garage cabinet feeding the cable that goes to the PC in the office.
  • Run another cable from the lounge through the wall into the garage cabinet for the switch
  • Leave Orbi in the lounge and plugged into the ONT and for WiFi
  • Plug the second cable which feeds the switch in the garage cabinet into the Orbi.



muzzman

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  #3427791 24-Oct-2025 17:45
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Thank you for your very clear instructions above. 

 

I tried all of the instructions, but the orbi box did not respond correctly and showed pink. I think this means than there was no internet.

 

While following your instructions, is there a particular sequence i need to follow?  (Currently, I have moved the Orbi box back into the garage.)

 

Thanks again.

Jase2985
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  #3427796 24-Oct-2025 19:05
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how did you have it setup when it was showing pink? 

 

List how the devices were connected and also how you had the device (orbi) setup

mrgsm021
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  #3427915 25-Oct-2025 13:46
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muzzman:

 

Thank you for your very clear instructions above. 

 

I tried all of the instructions, but the orbi box did not respond correctly and showed pink. I think this means than there was no internet.

 

While following your instructions, is there a particular sequence i need to follow?  (Currently, I have moved the Orbi box back into the garage.)

 

Thanks again.

 

 

Where is the ONT located?

 

There isn't a particular sequence to follow, except to make sure first the internet is working on either the Fritzbox or Orbi (whichever device is plugged into the ONT directly)

 

Option 1 should work (assuming ONT is in the garage) without running additional cable between the garage and lounge (sorry I missed the part where you mentioned not enough space to run another cable)

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