I have a new Orbi router to replace the Fritzbox and have installed the Orbi in the garage cabinet. To get better wifi, I want to move the Orbi into the lounge which I have already tested using an ethernet cable for the TV which goes through the wall into the lounge. I used a four port Tp-Link switch in the lounge into which I have plugged the TV cable which is now the connection to the ONT. This means I can connect successfully to the Orbi router, and link up the TV and other wifi devices.

The Orbi now is giving a better signal than from its previous location in the garage cabinet.

Just one problem remains. One of the cables is a Cat6 cable that runs from the cabinet, through the ceiling to my office so I can directly connect my PC and printers. It is not practical to rewire the cable to go into the lounge, and thus connect to the Orbi router.

So how do I do this? I assume many of you have faced exactly the same challenge!

Note that there is not enough space to get another cable through the wall from the garage to the lounge.

Thanks in advance.