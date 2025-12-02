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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wi-Fi/routers/switches/Bluetooth)DN8245x6 10 Egypt
TornadoDH

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#323427 2-Dec-2025 06:37
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hello

 

i'm from egypt

 

my isp is vodafone and they locked admin password with different password

 

i can't change my dns or access admin user

 

please if you can send me a backup config file it will be helpfull

 

thank you

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Dynamic
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  #3439226 2-Dec-2025 08:04
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Hi.  Have you tried contacting the ISP to ask for the password?




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TornadoDH

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  #3439228 2-Dec-2025 08:08
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i tried they don't care

i solved before on modem dg8245 with backup config from other isp

so for that i ask now if anyone has dn8245x6 10 
please send backup config file

MaxineN
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  #3439282 2-Dec-2025 08:32
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The "default" configuration for the DN8245 is entirely dependant on who shipped it.

 

You don't want the "back up" configuration for a DN8245 here in New Zealand as it will have One NZ specifics.

 

 

 

Why not just factory reset the DN8245 that you have? The admin and the user credentials should use the same passwords (you can have an opinion on that...).




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TornadoDH

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  #3439283 2-Dec-2025 08:34
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if the newzeland spefs has admin user 

 

i can control everything

 

but in egypt i don't have admin password

 

only limited user

 

 

 

may newzeland config file help

 

i tried turkish dg8245 on egyption dg8245 and worked very well

MaxineN
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  #3439284 2-Dec-2025 08:39
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I'm not actually allowed to supply it and again you don't want this specific one (could even break your DN8 potentially).

 

Talk to your ISP, or get something better than the DN8.

 

 




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TornadoDH

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  #3439286 2-Dec-2025 08:41
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config file can't break the midem

 

+i contacted my isp and they don't care

 

if you have the backup file pm me 

 

it is very expensive here to buy another wifi 6 modem 🥲

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
MaxineN
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  #3439287 2-Dec-2025 08:45
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I am very sure my previous employment will not be happy if I supplied something without their express permission from both themselves and the vendor.

 

So I will encourage you to again talk to your ISP or get something else.




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TornadoDH

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  #3439288 2-Dec-2025 08:47
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i didn't know that you work in the isp

 

i'm asking for a backup from any normal user has same modem of ani isp at any place in the world

 

thanks for your help 

Rickles
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  #3440115 4-Dec-2025 11:20
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Factory reset, then use default User Name and Password off bottom of router?

TornadoDH

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  #3440116 4-Dec-2025 11:21
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they are user not admin
i can't change dns and that staff

TornadoDH

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  #3440117 4-Dec-2025 11:23
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Rickles:

 

Factory reset, then use default User Name and Password off bottom of router?

 

 

do you have this modem ?

 
 
 
 

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  #3440197 4-Dec-2025 13:24
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@TornadoDH Other option is to purchase a 3rd party modem / router sooooo many options

Rickles
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  #3440199 4-Dec-2025 13:27
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     >do you have this modem ?<

 

No, but have used it in the past.

TornadoDH

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  #3449146 3-Jan-2026 11:18
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please if anyone have this model firmware or a backup file send it to me

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  #3449148 3-Jan-2026 11:31
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TornadoDH:

 

please if anyone have this model firmware or a backup file send it to me

 

 

@TornadoDH I don't think this is going to happen

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