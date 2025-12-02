TornadoDH:

hello
i'm from egypt
my isp is vodafone and they locked admin password with different password
i can't change my dns or access admin user
please if you can send me a backup config file it will be helpfull
thank you
Hi. Have you tried contacting the ISP to ask for the password?
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i tried they don't care
i solved before on modem dg8245 with backup config from other isp
so for that i ask now if anyone has dn8245x6 10
please send backup config file
The "default" configuration for the DN8245 is entirely dependant on who shipped it.
You don't want the "back up" configuration for a DN8245 here in New Zealand as it will have One NZ specifics.
Why not just factory reset the DN8245 that you have? The admin and the user credentials should use the same passwords (you can have an opinion on that...).
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
if the newzeland spefs has admin user
i can control everything
but in egypt i don't have admin password
only limited user
may newzeland config file help
i tried turkish dg8245 on egyption dg8245 and worked very well
I'm not actually allowed to supply it and again you don't want this specific one (could even break your DN8 potentially).
Talk to your ISP, or get something better than the DN8.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
config file can't break the midem
+i contacted my isp and they don't care
if you have the backup file pm me
it is very expensive here to buy another wifi 6 modem 🥲
I am very sure my previous employment will not be happy if I supplied something without their express permission from both themselves and the vendor.
So I will encourage you to again talk to your ISP or get something else.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
i didn't know that you work in the isp
i'm asking for a backup from any normal user has same modem of ani isp at any place in the world
thanks for your help
Factory reset, then use default User Name and Password off bottom of router?
they are user not admin
i can't change dns and that staff
Rickles:
Factory reset, then use default User Name and Password off bottom of router?
do you have this modem ?
>do you have this modem ?<
No, but have used it in the past.
please if anyone have this model firmware or a backup file send it to me
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