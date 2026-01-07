We're renting a house for 18 months, while we build our 'forever' home on a lifestyle block. I have a few questions that I'd appreciate some help with. Apologies in advance for not having photos. I didn't think to take any, and we won't have access to the property until Waitangi weekend.

(A) Modem-router location:

The ONT is a compact white chorus unit (Type 400 I think). It resides in an enclosure in the garage wall. The WAN cable runs from the ONT to a very small punch-down patch panel within the enclosure. It's a bar about six inches long, with half a dozen connections. According to the labelling, the connections are: -

Fibre - WAN from ONT To Modem From Modem TV TV Spare [Unused]

Can someone explain what is going on here? Seems a clumsy way of doing things. I would have thought WAN could go directly to the modem and LAN could come back to the patch bar.

I have a compact modem-router (TP-Link M5) which will fit in the enclosure. So I'm thinking I'll connect WAN directly to that and then output from the M5 to the patch panel. I can then reuse one outlet wherever the modem is, and the TV Spare for M5 mesh units. I can add a switch here too, for other AV components.

Does that all sound OK?

(B) Home lab in attic:

The simplest and easiest location for my Homelab is the roof space above the garage. I can easily run a line from the unused port on the patch panel, and there is a storage attic up there with a stair hatch for access. However, I'm concerned about heat. I have 2 x NAS, a few RasPi's (HA, PLEX NAS, BitCoin, PiHole-Unbound), a managed switch and a UPS). All in a small rack with fans. Currently this setup lives in our garage which isn't insulated, and has a dark coloured metal roof. I haven't had any temperature issues.

There is some airflow in the roof space via gable vents. The property is in Blenheim and has a dark coloured metal roof. There is noticeable airflow in the roof space via gable vents. I was there on a day that was ~25C with a strong NW wind. The roofspace was warm but not unbearably hot. Is it likely to get too hot?