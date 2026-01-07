Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Questions for networking in new (temporary) home.
MikeAqua

8031 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3822


#323726 7-Jan-2026 12:56
Send private message

We're renting a house for 18 months, while we build our 'forever' home on a lifestyle block.  I have a few questions that I'd appreciate some help with.  Apologies in advance for not having photos.  I didn't think to take any, and we won't have access to the property until Waitangi weekend.

 

(A) Modem-router location:

 

The ONT is a compact white chorus unit (Type 400 I think).  It resides in an enclosure in the garage wall.  The WAN cable runs from the ONT to a very small punch-down patch panel within the enclosure.  It's a bar about six inches long, with half a dozen connections.  According to the labelling, the connections are: -

 

     

  1. Fibre - WAN from ONT
  2. To Modem
  3. From Modem
  4. TV
  5. TV Spare
  6. [Unused] 

 

Can someone explain what is going on here?  Seems a clumsy way of doing things.  I would have thought WAN could go directly to the modem and LAN could come back to the patch bar.

 

I have a compact modem-router (TP-Link M5) which will fit in the enclosure. So I'm thinking I'll connect WAN directly to that and then output from the M5 to the patch panel.  I can then reuse one outlet wherever the modem is, and the TV Spare for M5 mesh units.  I can add a switch here too, for other AV components.

 

Does that all sound OK?

 

(B) Home lab in attic:

 

The simplest and easiest location for my Homelab is the roof space above the garage. I can easily run a line from the unused port on the patch panel, and there is a storage attic up there with a stair hatch for access.  However, I'm concerned about heat.  I have 2 x NAS, a few RasPi's (HA, PLEX NAS, BitCoin, PiHole-Unbound), a managed switch and a UPS).  All in a small rack with fans. Currently this setup lives in our garage which isn't insulated, and has a dark coloured metal roof.  I haven't had any temperature issues.

 

There is some airflow in the roof space via gable vents.  The property is in Blenheim and has a dark coloured metal roof.  There is noticeable airflow in the roof space via gable vents.  I was there on a day that was ~25C with a strong NW wind.  The roofspace was warm but not unbearably hot. Is it likely to get too hot?

 

    

 

 

 

 




Mike

Create new topic
mrgsm021
1538 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 310

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3450559 7-Jan-2026 13:28
Send private message

I'd go:

 

ONT > M5 > switch inside enclosure > patch panel as required when a port is in use, e.g. the other M5 mesh units around the house.



nitro
761 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 338


  #3450561 7-Jan-2026 13:29
Send private message

Seen a few of these on new build MDUs in the past several years

 

     

  1. Fibre - WAN from ONT - patch to #2 below
  2. To Modem - For AIO routers (with WiFi) at the other end of this port (typically some common area, so WiFi is usable), then back to the cabinet to #3 below
  3. From Modem - connected to router, fed back here to connect a switch to provide connectivity to other destinations reachable from the patch panel
  4. TV - connected to switch
  5. TV Spare - connected to switch
  6. [Unused] - connected to switch

 

 

 

 

wellygary
8815 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5299


  #3450570 7-Jan-2026 14:07
Send private message

MikeAqua:

 

There is some airflow in the roof space via gable vents.  The property is in Blenheim and has a dark coloured metal roof.  There is noticeable airflow in the roof space via gable vents.  I was there on a day that was ~25C with a strong NW wind.  The roofspace was warm but not unbearably hot. Is it likely to get too hot?

 

 

I wouldn't stick electronics in the roof in Blenheim, 

 

On the day you looked the strong NW was basically keeping it at ambient,  when you get a hot calm summer day ( which are common in that part of the world) there will be little airflow and you'll likely see a much higher temp...

 

Given you are only there  for a fixed period, I'd find a quiet corner (or cupboard near an outlet) and stick your gear somewhere in the habitable area (which is presumably able to be cooled) 



MikeAqua

8031 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3822


  #3450889 8-Jan-2026 22:02
Send private message

nitro:

 

Seen a few of these on new build MDUs in the past several years

 

     

  1. Fibre - WAN from ONT - patch to #2 below
  2. To Modem - For AIO routers (with WiFi) at the other end of this port (typically some common area, so WiFi is usable), then back to the cabinet to #3 below
  3. From Modem - connected to router, fed back here to connect a switch to provide connectivity to other destinations reachable from the patch panel
  4. TV - connected to switch
  5. TV Spare - connected to switch
  6. [Unused] - connected to switch

 

 

Thanks, I don't recall seeing a switch in there.  That's what has me puzzled.  But I must be mistaken.




Mike

MikeAqua

8031 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3822


  #3450890 8-Jan-2026 22:04
Send private message

mrgsm021:

 

I'd go:

 

ONT > M5 > switch inside enclosure > patch panel as required when a port is in use, e.g. the other M5 mesh units around the house.

 

 

Thanks, much appreciated




Mike

MikeAqua

8031 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3822


  #3450893 8-Jan-2026 22:09
Send private message

wellygary:

 

I wouldn't stick electronics in the roof in Blenheim, 

 

On the day you looked the strong NW was basically keeping it at ambient,  when you get a hot calm summer day ( which are common in that part of the world) there will be little airflow and you'll likely see a much higher temp...

 

Given you are only there  for a fixed period, I'd find a quiet corner (or cupboard near an outlet) and stick your gear somewhere in the habitable area (which is presumably able to be cooled) 

 

 

Thanks.  I think you're right, I'd be pushing my luck putting it up there.  The trouble is, the fans are a little loud for anywhere in the house.  Maybe I'll just put it on a stand in the garage.




Mike

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 