I'm looking to get networking out to the garage. Unfortunately there's a ~2m wide solid-concrete walkway in between, so simply burying cable is not an option.

There is a conduit running from the house -> garage (see photo), but it contains the garage's electrical supply, is corrugated, and seems to have a lot of tight bends.

So, I think it leaves me with a few options:

Powerline adapters. The consensus online is that these are crap and possibly not worth the effort. A very short-distance PTP Wireless setup (~2m...) or a mesh setup. Seems expensive, possibly bad latency? Run some fiber through the conduit. No electrical risk and good speed, but possibly expensive/difficult?

Does anyone have experience with a similar setup - what did you go for, and how did it work out? I'd really love some help weighing the pros/cons.

As some background: I'm wanting to install a PoE WAP (really for the camera on the 3D printer), some PoE cameras, and a small backup server in the garage. It seems like putting a small PoE switch in the roof space (or somewhere else in the garage) would be the best bet, considering those devices are all fairly low-bandwidth

Here are a few photos showing the area:

The concrete walkway

Where the conduit starts (on the house side - it's accessible from the crawl space). It's the smaller corrugated one beneath the smooth pipe.

Where the conduit ends (on the garage side)

Another view of the garage side (not sure what the pipe on the right is?)