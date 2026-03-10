Hey all,

After my last thread about mesh wifi solutions, I finally got ethernet runs for the house (I don't have the final fittings yet, but should arrive in a week or so).

So now, I'm looking for some good router I can buy/use (something that can handle 100+ iot devices +streaming/gaming etc with some nice easy management/config options, ideally 2.5/10gb port or two for some level of future proofing).

I used to use tplink deco setup (x50/x55), and I probably still will use those in access point mode, but would be great to have a much nicer router running the show.

I ideally don't want to spend a whole lot, but let me know what are some good options I should consider. Ideally I would buy secondhand to save a bit of possible.

Any suggestions/thoughts?