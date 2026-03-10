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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wi-Fi/routers/switches/Bluetooth)Router reccomendations (good value for money)
neon

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#324178 10-Mar-2026 00:48
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Hey all, 

 

After my last thread about mesh wifi solutions, I finally got ethernet runs for the house (I don't have the final fittings yet, but should arrive in a week or so). 

 

So now, I'm looking for some good router I can buy/use (something that can handle 100+ iot devices +streaming/gaming etc with some nice easy management/config options, ideally 2.5/10gb port or two for some level of future proofing). 

 

I used to use tplink deco setup (x50/x55), and I probably still will use those in access point mode, but would be great to have a much nicer router running the show.

 

I ideally don't want to spend a whole lot, but let me know what are some good options I should consider. Ideally I would buy secondhand to save a bit of possible.

 

Any suggestions/thoughts? 

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nitro
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  #3468299 10-Mar-2026 08:28
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i'm keen to see what options you get here. "100+ iot devices" suggests some enterprise-level solution. price range for these things are different compared with consumer-grade stuff.

 

given that you're still awaiting completion of your ethernet runs, i would suggest going with what you have and finding out what limitations, or outright problems, you have with your current gear. then you have a better idea of what you really need. i think this would be better than getting a new router now and finding out later that it isn't fit for purpose.

 

 

 

 

 

 



mentalinc
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  #3468302 10-Mar-2026 08:38
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I've been generally happy with my Alta Labs Route10, its around that $400-450

 

Fews bugs here and there, but support is good via the forums.

Review here: 

 

https://www.servethehome.com/alta-labs-route10-review-qualcomm-10g-and-poe-gateway/ 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

neon

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  #3468307 10-Mar-2026 08:56
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nitro:

 

 

 

i'm keen to see what options you get here. "100+ iot devices" suggests some enterprise-level solution. price range for these things are different compared with consumer-grade stuff.

 

 

 

given that you're still awaiting completion of your ethernet runs, i would suggest going with what you have and finding out what limitations, or outright problems, you have with your current gear. then you have a better idea of what you really need. i think this would be better than getting a new router now and finding out later that it isn't fit for purpose.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Does it? All my devices have been running perfectly fine with the deco x50/x55 setup even without ethernet wiring (the WiFi coverage/speeds wernt great in all parts of the house but it was fine). I don't think I need Enterprise level gear at all.

 

 

 

I've mostly outgrown the tplink deco management - the app is very limited on what you can do (you can't even do things on a oc/laptop, has to be managed on the phone). I would also like to have some control on being able to put some of the iot devices on their own isolated network etc. Being able to control and manage static ip for devices is important too. I feel like most routers these days would provide atleast this level of features.

 

 

 

mentalinc:

 

I've been generally happy with my Alta Labs Route10, its around that $400-450

 

Fews bugs here and there, but support is good via the forums.

Review here: 

 

https://www.servethehome.com/alta-labs-route10-review-qualcomm-10g-and-poe-gateway/ 

 

 

Thank you for the suggestion, I will look into these :) 



nitro
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  #3468381 10-Mar-2026 10:19
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i didn't get that your top requirement is the management interface. well, good luck with alta-labs, they're probably what you're looking for. they do position themselves in the enterprise scene, albeit used in high-end residential deployment - like some geekzoners do.

 

 

neon

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  #3468405 10-Mar-2026 11:49
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nitro:

 

i didn't get that your top requirement is the management interface. well, good luck with alta-labs, they're probably what you're looking for. they do position themselves in the enterprise scene, albeit used in high-end residential deployment - like some geekzoners do.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oh sorry i should have specified more haha. To clarify here are the priority in order:

 

 

 

     

  1. Ability to support of 100+ iot devices and general network reliability is the TOP priority. That said, even my deco x50/55 setup does not struggle too much with this as far as i can tell, obviously having more reliability as more and more devices will inevitably be added would be ideal (for now, the decos seem to ok-ish on this).
  2. Ability to hand decent amount of network traffic - i have a media/nas server as well as a proxmox cluster which likes to do back ups often, and download/share linux iso's, and stream those linux isos in 4k quality to TVs. So far the decos can handle this ok even over wifi.
  3. Ability to do more in depth management, like isolating certain devices into their own networks, easy way to fix/static ip addresses, etc will be nice to have. My current deco setup fails at this quite remarkably (its made to be so noob friendly that it hides away all basic management options and have huge limitations).
  4. 2.5/10G ethernet. I do have a media server as well as a proxmox cluster as mentioned above; Generally 1G is fine, but would be ideal to be able to have some extra head room if it doesn't break the bank. 

 

 

 

So in general, although im not a big fan of the decos, they do quite an ok job. They are sufficient, i feel like i can live couple/few more years with them without too much complaints. Their biggest drawback in my opinion is their management console, and their biggest strength is their mesh/wifi. So im hoping, if there is a better (not so expensive) device i can offload the management to, and continue to use the decos just for the wifi/mesh, then i can have best of both worlds. 

acetone
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  #3468417 10-Mar-2026 13:18
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Sorry, I have to ask, what are you doing at home where you have over 100 IOT devices?

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
noroad
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  #3468418 10-Mar-2026 13:22
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If you want to step up into the prosumer level for your gateway at an affordable price I would recommend https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETMKT1259/MikroTik-RB760iGS-Router-Dual-Core-880MHz-CPU

 

 

 

That will basically do whatever you can think of at gig speeds and capability is really only limited by how many youtube tutorials you want to watch. Models with 2.5, 10G are available but unless you are going to Hyperfibre (don't) that's a waste of money.

 

 

 

 

cddt
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  #3468439 10-Mar-2026 14:27
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I am pretty happy with my "prosumer" Grandstream gear. Quite cheap for what you get IMO. 

 

Not as programmable as Mikrotik but sufficient for me. 

neon

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  #3468446 10-Mar-2026 14:42
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acetone:

 

Sorry, I have to ask, what are you doing at home where you have over 100 IOT devices?

 

 

 

 

So maybe that's a tiny bit of an exaggeration, mainly because I moved a whole bunch of smart lighting away from WiFi to zigbee - otherwise I will actually be well over 100 clients on my network now. But between few ac units, alexa/nest devices, door bells, cameras, robot vacuums, tvs, media players, sound bars, led strips, lights, smart sockets, sensors etc it is very easy to go over 100. Heck I wouldn't be surprised if my next desk/chair would need wifi connectivity at this rate. 

 

 

 

noroad:

 

If you want to step up into the prosumer level for your gateway at an affordable price I would recommend https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETMKT1259/MikroTik-RB760iGS-Router-Dual-Core-880MHz-CPU

 

That will basically do whatever you can think of at gig speeds and capability is really only limited by how many youtube tutorials you want to watch. Models with 2.5, 10G are available but unless you are going to Hyperfibre (don't) that's a waste of money.

 

 

 

 

Oh that's not bad! Price point is fairly decent too. OK, I will definitely keep an eye on these specially if one shows up slightly cheaper secondhand. Thanks for the reccomendation! 

Tinkerisk
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  #3468520 10-Mar-2026 16:29
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There's no better way to cripple your network than with 100 WiFi IoT devices. 😎




     

  • Qui nihil scit, omnia credere debet. - He who knows nothing must believe everything.
  • Firewalls do NOT stop dragons. Really not. But your smart devices are spying on you!
  • I avoid Big Tech amap. They try hard to dictate technology and „culture“ across borders.
  • In effect we have everything to hide from someone, and no idea who „someone“ is.

neon

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  #3468527 10-Mar-2026 16:45
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Tinkerisk:

 

There's no better way to cripple your network than with 100 WiFi IoT devices. 😎

 

 

 

 

... This is the way! 

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
Tinkerisk
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  #3468528 10-Mar-2026 16:47
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neon:

 

Tinkerisk:

 

There's no better way to cripple your network than with 100 WiFi IoT devices. 😎

 

 

... This is the way! 

 

 

Apparently so. Have fun!

 

 




     

  • Qui nihil scit, omnia credere debet. - He who knows nothing must believe everything.
  • Firewalls do NOT stop dragons. Really not. But your smart devices are spying on you!
  • I avoid Big Tech amap. They try hard to dictate technology and „culture“ across borders.
  • In effect we have everything to hide from someone, and no idea who „someone“ is.

neon

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  #3468535 10-Mar-2026 17:13
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Tinkerisk:

 

neon:

 

Tinkerisk:

 

There's no better way to cripple your network than with 100 WiFi IoT devices. 😎

 

 

... This is the way! 

 

 

Apparently so. Have fun!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oh I absolutely will: watching an anime on my WiFi connected TV through my WiFi connected Nvidia shield + my WiFi connected reciever operated by WiFi connected remote, streaming from my (unfortunately not WiFi) Ethernet connected media server while typing this response on my WiFi connected phone. All the while being cooled down by my WiFi connected Heatpump and illuminated by my WiFi connected light bulbs that are automated via my WiFi connected presence sensors all connected via ethernet connected home assistant (home automation) controlled by my WiFi connected echo Show. I can keep going, but that's just what's right infront of me right now. 

 

 

 

... Yeah we need more wifi I think! 

 

 

 

 

Tinkerisk
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  #3468542 10-Mar-2026 17:29
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neon:

 

... Yeah we need more wifi I think! 

 

 

Don't think - have "fun". 😁




     

  • Qui nihil scit, omnia credere debet. - He who knows nothing must believe everything.
  • Firewalls do NOT stop dragons. Really not. But your smart devices are spying on you!
  • I avoid Big Tech amap. They try hard to dictate technology and „culture“ across borders.
  • In effect we have everything to hide from someone, and no idea who „someone“ is.

mrgsm021
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  #3468560 10-Mar-2026 19:19
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Or something like this, which is the upgraded version of RB760iGS with newer chipset and faster SFP port (1.25Gbps to 2.5Gbps):

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/routers-firewalls/listing/5817597583   

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