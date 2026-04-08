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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Android Phone and wireless connection
Davoid

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#324427 8-Apr-2026 11:01
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I am not sure if this is the correct place to ask this, but as I am with Quic thought I would try here.

 

I have a Samsung S24 phone (Android), which over the last month or so, I am having to disable the wireless connection on the phone and reconnect using the password again to get any wireless Internet connection (it just says unable to connect to Internet, until I do as mentioned). This could happen a few times a day. I am not sure if this is router related or not. Any help would be appreciated.

 

Thanks, David

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xpd

xpd
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  #3479070 8-Apr-2026 11:04
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100% its phone/router related. 

 

What router ? Possible you have some limit enabled on devices.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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Davoid

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  #3479152 8-Apr-2026 12:56
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Thanks xpd for the reply, the router is the Asus RT-AX5400. I have attached an image of the wireless general settings.

 

freitasm
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  #3479164 8-Apr-2026 13:27
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You could try disabling 5GHz first. If it works after this it could be interference, and selecting a different channel could solve it 

 

For everyone else, the ISP has no control over your Wi-Fi and how it's setup.




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Davoid

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  #3479257 8-Apr-2026 15:50
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Thanks for the reply, I have turned off 5GHz but no difference, so I set up a Guest Network on the router using WPA2 only (not WPA2/WPA3) but this still does not correct the issue. All I get is "connected without internet"
Actually, sometimes when I turn off auto connect and the set it back on, I will get the connection for a while.

 

thanks again,
David

Jase2985
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  #3479261 8-Apr-2026 15:54
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any custom DNS on the router or devices? any VPN's?

Davoid

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  #3479262 8-Apr-2026 15:58
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No, it gets the DNS server address automatically from my provider.

 
 
 
 

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Jase2985
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  #3479263 8-Apr-2026 16:00
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Davoid:

 

No, it gets the DNS server address automatically from my provider.

 

 

and your phone? 

 

 

Davoid

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  #3479267 8-Apr-2026 16:08
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Samsung S24

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