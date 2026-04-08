I am not sure if this is the correct place to ask this, but as I am with Quic thought I would try here.

I have a Samsung S24 phone (Android), which over the last month or so, I am having to disable the wireless connection on the phone and reconnect using the password again to get any wireless Internet connection (it just says unable to connect to Internet, until I do as mentioned). This could happen a few times a day. I am not sure if this is router related or not. Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks, David