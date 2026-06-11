I have a desktop PC connected to a router/switch, which is also connected to a NAS.

The PC can see the NAS no problem, and access the files therein.

I fired up a laptop, and invoked network and sharing services identical to the PC, but cannot access the NAS !

The laptop is seen and accessible from the PC, and the laptop can 'see' the NAS as a media and storage device .... clicking on those icons only takes me to the NAS admin log-in page.

The laptop is also in the same Workgroup as the PC and NAS. The NAS does not have any specified groups or Passwords etc.

Any assistance, suggestions most welcome.