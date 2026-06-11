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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wi-Fi/routers/switches/Bluetooth)Help With Network Problem
Rickles

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#324909 11-Jun-2026 22:25
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I have a desktop PC connected to a router/switch, which is also connected to a NAS.

 

The PC can see the NAS no problem, and access the files therein.

 

I fired up a laptop, and invoked network and sharing services identical to the PC, but cannot access the NAS !

 

The laptop is seen and accessible from the PC, and the laptop can 'see' the NAS as a media and storage device .... clicking on those icons only takes me to the NAS admin log-in page.

 

The laptop is also in the same Workgroup as the PC and NAS.  The NAS does not have any specified groups or Passwords etc.

 

Any assistance, suggestions most welcome.

 

 

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farcus
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  #3502163 11-Jun-2026 23:29
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what is the network sharing protocol of the NAS?
SMB? NFS? AFP etc etc?

 

What is the OS you are using on the laptop?
If Win11 then you will have some struggles with SMB1 and SMB2 
What version of SMB on the NAS are you running if SMB? SMB1, SMB2, SMB3?



freitasm
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  #3502164 12-Jun-2026 00:03
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Network isolation perhaps?




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yitz
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  #3502165 12-Jun-2026 01:42
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Is it one of those UPnP device things? Any other options on right click?



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  #3502227 12-Jun-2026 08:23
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freitasm:

 

Network isolation perhaps?

 

 

my thoughts exactly

 

OP is the laptop connected via wireless? and if so, is the wireless on the same Subnet?

 

My guess wired to wireless is allowed but not wireless to wired in the filter rules




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Rickles

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  #3502232 12-Jun-2026 08:56
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Thanks all for replies.

 

Both machines are still Win 10, and have been set to accept SMB1 etc.

 

Using network cable.

 

Ironically, using VLC Player, it can see and access the NAS files !

 

We only need occasional NAS access using the laptop, so wonder if there is a 'better' file explorer App that would find the NAS?

freitasm
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  #3502236 12-Jun-2026 08:59
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I wonder if the laptop has the wrong credentials for the shared folder/user.




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  #3502237 12-Jun-2026 09:03
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freitasm:

 

I wonder if the laptop has the wrong credentials for the shared folder/user.

 

 

this would be my guess.

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  #3502243 12-Jun-2026 09:33
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OP implied it was a public SMB share, i.e., no credentials. From memory there is a security policy that allows unauthenticated/guest logons.




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Rickles

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  #3502272 12-Jun-2026 10:39
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UPDATE:  Tried again to Map Network Drive, this time I at least got the NAS Folder specified, so success in that regard.

 

Still not sure why all the NAS Folders don't automatically pop up, but we can now select those which are required.

 

Thanks again for great advice and help on GZ.

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  #3502282 12-Jun-2026 11:27
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I find Windows doesn't show the shares available on the network automatically, but when you manually set up a network share and give windows the exact address/share (e.g. \\192.168.1.123\myShare) you want it'll connect to it no problem and you can then map it to a network drive or location. Could be your first computer had a share already configured which explains why it appears -- so you need to do likewise on your second one. VLC et al uses an older protocol to find shares which Windows no longer uses for security reasons -- hence why shares will appear in VLC and other apps that use SMB protocol, but Windows itself won't 'see' it.

Rickles

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  #3502374 12-Jun-2026 13:08
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UPDATE #2:    Colleague went out for lunch, then came back and fired up laptop .... et voila all the individual NAS Folders readily displayed and accessible.

 

Go figure, but clearly computing still black magic 😁

 
 
 
 

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Rickles

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  #3502658 13-Jun-2026 16:45
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Whilst this matter was being resolved, I thought about how VLC 'just worked' and thought maybe there was an App that could do similar for networked files.

 

Came across Owlfiles, which is an App in the Microsoft Store, and frankly works a treat !!   Connects to local and NAS devices with no problem at all out-of-the-box.

spacedog
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  #3505347 22-Jun-2026 22:50
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Possibly SMB master browser issue if older SMB protocols are running or a generalized issue with the WS-Discovery service will cause this.  I have seen this happen on and off many times over the years in server-less home network environments. Windows devices struggle to broadcast their names and then will spontaneously start working after some period of time.  Also make sure  that your network profile type is set to Private (Network Discovery is disabled by default on Public networks) and that the Function Discovery services are up and running in services.msc

 

The quickest test in this situation is to use the IP address in the network browser rather than relying on name to populate and broadcast.  So if the NAS is on 192.168.1.2 you'd use \\192.168.1.2 in the file explorer address field.

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