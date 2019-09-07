I do: https://www.reddit.com/r/homelab/comments/cvnbg5/my_flat_pack_lab/

Basically I run a fair few things here. My HPe Microserver runs UnRaid with several Debian VM's, Docker containers etc. I basically build projects to Docker and run them on that server.

I have a Lenovo Tiny (Core i5-4570T, 8gb ram running Debian) running as my Plex server. This is grabbing my media via NFS off my Microserver.

I have 2x single mode Fibres heading from the "man-cave" to the house (providing 2Gbit backhaul via a LAG). In the house I have a 24pt Switch, Hue Bridge, My Plex server and a UniFi NanoHD. In the Cave I have a small 10pt Cisco PoE switch (with 2x SFP ports which have the fibre modules for the house), the Microserver which has a bonded LAG, my PC (a Intel Xeon E5 (8 cores, 16 threads) with 32gb ECC ram and a GTX 1060 running Windows 10 + Linux, a couple of Raspberry Pi's and an Odroid C2 running PiHole.

It is a smaller lab, but works well for my needs. I can host what I like without running into CPU or space restrictions and with Gigabit broadband with full IPv6 (provided by 2degrees) it means I can spawn multiple services on the internet by using IPv6 and Cloudflare (as Cloudflare does IPv6 to IPv4 for those IPv4-only punters out there).

I am still building my network as I have only been in my new place for around a month. Got a few improvements to add but I have both done my network on the cheap and attempted to do it right the first time.