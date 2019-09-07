I watch r/homelab and the setups are way too extraordinary. Does anyone here has a homelab setup? If yes, then what you use it for?
I am currently looking for recommendations as I want to setup a home network/lab for testing and learning but am out of ideas. I currently have a Edgerouter X + unifi AC Pro, that I just bought and a raspberry pi 3b+ running hassio + pihole.
My next plan is to get a desktop (something low power consuming) that I can chuck some VMs to for learning Linux.
Any homelab inspiration appreciated. Thanks guys