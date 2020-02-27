scottjpalmer:

I bought an RTL-SDR Blog V3 from Amazon which has some telescopic dipole antennae included.

https://www.amazon.com/RTL-SDR-Blog-RTL2832U-Software-Defined/dp/B011HVUEME/ref=lp_10230687011_1_1?srs=10230687011&ie=UTF8&qid=1582791145&sr=8-1

Picked up some FM radio. I looked for some aviation, fire and ambulance services but found nothing.

I was impressed with the software, tuning and spectral display (using Windows).

My general concluson like with any radio... you need a good antenna for the band of interest.

I live in a small country town with not too much radio activity.

I have too much else on the go to persue further for a while.